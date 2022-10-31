Fujifilm Launches the FUJIFILM 12K Printbar System, a New Variable Data Print Solution for Commercial Printing and Packaging Markets

Lebanon, N.H., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is pleased to announce the launch of the FUJIFILM 12K Printbar System, a new variable data print solution for commercial printing and packaging markets. This drop-on-demand integrated inkjet printing system is the latest addition to Fujifilm’s innovative portfolio of solutions designed to add inkjet printing capability to analog and industrial printing equipment.

Designed for easy integration of inkjet printer technology into existing production equipment, the 12K Printbar System offers 4-color process printing in a compact form that requires only 21 inches (53 cm) of space in the print direction.

“We designed the 12K Printbar System to help customers overcome the common challenge of space constraints and to make it easy to integrate with existing processes—all while opening new possibilities for the addition of digital print to existing assets,” said Greg Balch, vice president and general manager of the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions group.

“Our experience is that customers are seeking a fast, flexible, and reliable solution that can both improve their current inkjet production efficiency and enable the addition of inkjet for new applications.”

Known for its high productivity, the 12K Printbar System is designed for fast startup and can reach an impressive speed of 1,000 feet (305 meters) per minute. In addition, the 12K Printbar System’s compact size makes it an ideal add-on solution for a wide variety of markets that use numerous types of manufacturing equipment. It can be used for the addition of unique or batch variable text and graphics on direct mail, transactional print, and paper-based packaging, among other applications.

“Fujifilm’s 12K Printbar System incorporates innovations such as ergonomic adjustment features and fluid control automation so that image quality remains consistent over time, minimizing cost and disruption by avoiding the need for ink conditioning additives,” said Steve Atherton, senior manager of product management and marketing for the FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions business. “At Fujifilm, our goal is always sustained performance, so the print operator can focus on the print instead of the equipment.”

The 12K Printbar System is a commercially available product offered by FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions. To learn more about the FUJIFILM 12K Printbar System and its capabilities, please visit: inkjet-integration.fujifilm.com.



About FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions Business

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions’ vision is to be the foremost choice for enabling productivity, sustainability, profitability, and innovation through inkjet printing technology, with a clear reputation for quality, customer focus, flexibility, and performance that far exceeds the expectations of our diverse industry segment customers.

FUJIFILM Integrated Inkjet Solutions is an inkjet solution provider within the FUJIFILM Inkjet Business Division of FUJIFILM Corporation of Tokyo, Japan. The company offers products for system design, engineering and integration in support of a range of legacy and emerging applications in graphic arts and industrial segments. All this is from a supplier with global technology and service resources in support of its customers.



About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Corporation is an operating company of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). Visit www.fujifilmholdings.com for more information.

