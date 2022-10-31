VGP NV: Financial Calendar

English Dutch

31 October 2022, 06:00pm, Antwerp, Belgium: VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announced that, in order to provide transparency on the operational performance on a more timely basis, the Group has decided to publish the interim trading updates closer to the end of the respective period. The publication of the trading update over the first 10 months of 2022 is now scheduled for 3 November 2022 at 7:00am CET.



The financial calendar until the end of 2023 is planned as follows:

Trading Update 10M 2022 3 November 2022 Financial Results Full Year 2022 23 February 2023 Publication Annual Report 2022 11 April 2023 Trading Update 4M 2023 4 May 2023 Financial Results First Half 2023 24 August 2023 Trading Update 10M 2023 3 November 2023





CONTACT DETAILS FOR INVESTORS AND MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Investor Relations Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1433

investor.relations@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

(Head of Marketing) Tel: +32 (0)3 289 1432





ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 11.31 million m² and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 380 FTEs, today operates in 19 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of June 2022, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 6.53 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.34 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels. (ISIN: BE0003878957). For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

