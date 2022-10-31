Anyone Home & Razz Interactive Announce Partnership to Bolster Resident Experience for Large Property Management Organizations

Lake Forest, CA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyone Home Inc., the industry’s premier CRM, touring, and chatbot software and contact center partner, today announced a strategic partnership with Razz Interactive, an award-winning digital experience company that specializes in building beautiful websites that are easily managed by in-house marketing teams for the most ambitious brands in the property management industry. Together, Anyone Home and Razz represent a powerful combination with a seamless prospect experience and a comprehensive lead-to-lease solution that results in higher conversion and enables property management companies to optimize marketing spend.

“At Anyone Home, we are focused on delivering engaging solutions to assist leasing teams in capturing, nurturing, and converting leads to happy residents. By partnering with Razz, we are now enabling a full, front-end user experience with the addition of marketing websites. Our partnership will allow current and future Anyone Home and Razz clients to provide a seamless and delightful experience when trying to attract and manage new residents,” said Derek Lefler, newly appointed CEO of Anyone Home.

Third Quarter 2022 data from Anyone Home shows that a property’s website is the largest lead source, accounting for as much as 56% of all leads. Website leads are also higher quality – they are 47% more likely to convert to leases than paid advertising sources. Unfortunately, it takes properties an average of 48 hours to respond to leads and only 40% of web leads ever receive a response.

By marrying Razz Interactive’s award-winning website solution with Anyone Home’s robust lead engagement capabilities, large property management companies are able to both generate more website leads and engage 100% of those leads, resulting in significant increases in lead-to-lease conversion, and presenting the opportunity to reduce marketing spend and/or increase effective rent. Together the Razz and Anyone Home partnership makes a Marketing Director’s dreams become reality.

And for those CFOs, COOs, and VPs of Operations who are focused on creating efficiencies in the lead-to-lease process, together Razz and Anyone Home offer the capabilities that property management companies need to support virtual leasing and lease office centralization initiatives. Anyone Home and Razz also work seamlessly with ILS, revenue management, leasing, and property management systems, which will make it easy for technology and operations teams to fall in love with the solution as well. This week, both Anyone Home + Razz Interactive will be exhibiting at the National Multifamily Housing Council’s OpTech in Las Vegas where over 3,000 forward-thinking operations leaders will gather to learn how to leverage simplified, integrated, sustainable tech for better performance.

For those that are unable to make it to Vegas, Razz Interactive & Anyone Home will also be featuring Website, CRM, Chatbot, and Contact Center in a webinar on December 8th at 1pm CT.

About Anyone Home:

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Calif., Anyone Home is the premier contact center and customer relationship management (CRM) solution for the rental housing market, providing the highest level of customer engagement and satisfaction. Anyone Home's combined platform provides unmatched insight into the customer journey that results in actionable analytics.

Solutions include Leasing CRM, Property Tours, Leasing Chatbot, Contact Center and Leasing Call Analysis.

For more information, visit anyonehome.com



About Razz Interactive:

Razz Interactive is an award-winning digital agency, that quickly made a name for itself in the multifamily industry by providing a unique perspective on marketing with well-designed and easily customizable websites and branding for properties. Razz launched digital experiences and innovative products that fueled growth for ambitious companies like Greystar, Wood Partners, The Dinerstein Companies, and more. Now owned by Inhabit IQ, Razz operates both as the content management system (CMS) that powers ResMan Websites and as a stand-alone brand serving the website, marketing, and branding needs of large multifamily property management companies.

For more information, visit myrazz.com

