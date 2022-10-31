PsyKey, Inc. Announces Veteran Corporate Executive & Scientific Innovator John Gustin as Head of Global Business Development

CARSON CITY, NV, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary PsyKey Inc. an innovative wellness company, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Gustin as head of global business development.

John Gustin is a veteran corporate executive and scientific innovator with more than three decades of experience building some of the fastest-growing nutritional companies and brands in direct sales. Moreover, Gustin has led the effort to develop and patent numerous successful formulations for functional health and wellness products, and has authored numerous published articles related to immunology, diabetes, obesity and sports nutrition. One such patent, “# 5,914,326 Method for Promoting Weight and Fat Loss” was licensed to the former US Surgeon General Dr. C. Everett Koop.

“Having John join and help guide the company, will not only give us an immense competitive advantage from a business standpoint, it opens the doors to true science backed progression and novel technologies,” said Amar Bhatal, PsyKey co-founder and president. “John’s extensive nutraceutical background, key relationships, business acumen, and his product development skills will help PsyKey strengthen existing and developing partnerships, advance strategic alliances, and expand our overall footprint in the U.S. and internationally.”

“I am very excited to be joining the PsyKey team,” said Gustin. “I believe the company has a great business model and talented management team uniquely positioned to capitalize on the evolving functional wellness industry. As the industry evolves, PsyKey is poised to make a significant impact in the functional wellness market by providing a timely and cost-effective suite of brands to help consumers lead healthier, more optimized lives and routines.”

As a consultant, Gustin played a prominent role in the growth of numerous direct market giants, such as Nikken, Isotonix and NuSkin, providing guidance in product development and marketing strategies. He is generally credited with introducing the fat-burning, staple supplement Garcinia Cambogia to the U.S. market and helped to conduct the first human clinical studies. As a corporate member of United Sciences of America, Inc., Gustin helped the direct market company become the second fastest growing corporation in history with over $100 million in sales in its first nine months of operation. Gustin was also a founder and key executive of Evolv Health, LLC, makers of science-based functional beverages, which realized annual revenues exceeding $80 million. His discoveries and the brands he has helped develop have been viewed by millions on CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox news.

About PsyKey, Inc.

PsyKey, Inc. is an innovative wellness company that specializes in the development and commercialization of mycology-based entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations. From functional to medicinal PsyKey, Inc. believes in the magic of mushrooms. As part of its optimal wellness strategy, PsyKey understands the importance of access to support services and healthcare professionals. Management is continuously engaged in the development of tools that will aid in removing barriers and providing inclusivity.

