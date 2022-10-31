EV Electric Vehicle Market Size to reach US$ 1108 Bn by 2030 with a 22.5% CAGR, EV Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Research, Trends and Forecast 2022 to 2030

New York, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights has a recently published research report titled “Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Types (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), by End Use (Private, Commercial), by Components (Battery Cells and Packs, On-Board Charge, Motor, and Others), by Region and Key Players: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Regional Outlook, and Forecast from 2022 to 2030” [178+ Pages Report] in its research database.
The report analyses the Electric Vehicle Market's drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on demand throughout the projection period.
Electric Vehicle Market: Overview/ Growth Factors Electricity is used to power electric vehicles. These vehicles are propelled by an electric motor that runs on a continuous supply of energy from batteries rather than an internal combustion engine. Many different types of batteries are used in these cars. Among them are nickel-based designs using lithium-ion, zinc air, molten salt, and other materials. The primary reason for developing the electric vehicle was to replace more environmentally damaging traditional ways of transportation. Its popularity has increased as a result of numerous technological advancements. The supply of high-performance, fuel-efficient, and low-emission vehicles is rising, and there are stricter emission regulations as well as lower battery costs, and rising gas prices. All of these factors are helping to grow the electric vehicle industry. The increasing investments in the electric mobility arena are seen as a driving force in the expansion of the electric car market. However, the significant initial investment required to establish EV fast charging infrastructure, as well as a lack of adequate EV charging infrastructure, are projected to stymie industry growth. Furthermore, high car costs and insufficient standardization of EV charging stations are expected to be challenges for the electric vehicle market during the projection period.
Electric Vehicle Market Segmental Overview
On the basis of vehicle types, the market is segmented into commercial vehicles and passenger cars. The passenger cars segment is expected to dominate the global electric vehicle market over the forecast period due to rising demand and sales of passenger automobiles in Asia-Pacific, the passenger car category had a market share of more than. However, due to the presence of original equipment manufacturers and other automakers in the Asia-Pacific area, EVs are adopted there at a high rate. These elements will aid in promoting the expansion of this segment. Due to ongoing advancements in EV batteries that increase the load capacity of commercial vehicles, it is also predicted that the commercial vehicle market would grow in the upcoming years.
Electric Vehicle Market Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the electric vehicle market over the forecast period due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles in developing countries. In terms of passenger cars and other vehicles, China makes up the largest portion. As their governments heavily invest in EV startups to encourage the production and sale of EVs around the world, other nations like Japan, Korea, and India are also opportunistic markets. Government subsidies to market participants from both developing and developed countries, along with strict regulations, are what is causing the electric car industry in the Asia-Pacific area to flourish. The growth of low-emission bus fleets is supported by subsidies and other incentives from China's Ministry of Transport, which has a positive impact on the market.
The global Electric Vehicle market is segmented as follows:
Electric Vehicle Market by Components (Qualitative)
- Battery Cells & Packs
- On-Board Charge
- Motor
- Reducer
- Fuel Stack
- Power Control Unit
- Battery Management System
- Fuel Processor
- Power Conditioner
- Air Compressor
- Humidifier
Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Types
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Class
- Low-priced
- Mid-priced
- Luxury
Electric Vehicle Market by Top Speed
- <125 MPH
- >125 MPH
Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Drive Type
- Front Wheel Drive
- Rear Wheel Drive
- All Wheel Drive
Electric Vehicle Market by Charging Point Type
- Normal Charging
- Super Charging
Electric Vehicle Market by Vehicle Connectivity
- V2B or V2H
- V2G
- V2V
- V2X
Electric Vehicle Market by Propulsion
- BEV - Battery Electric Vehicle
- PHEV - Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
- FCEV - Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles
Electric Vehicle Market by End Use
- Private
- Commercial Fleets
Electric Vehicle Market by Region/Geography
- North America - United States, Canada, Mexico
- Europe- France, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, Italy, Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific- China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa
- Latin America- Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America
|EV Electric Vehicle Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2021
|USD 178.5 billion
|Revenue forecast in 2030
|USD 1108.8 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 22.5 % from 2022 to 2030
|Base year for estimate
|2021
|Historical data
|2017 - 2021
|Forecast period
|2022 - 2030
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030
|Report Coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends
competitive landscape, and growth factors
|Segments Covered
|Components, Vehicle Types, Vehicle Class, Speed, Vehicle Connectivity, Propulsion
Vehicle Drive Type, Charging Point Type, End-User, Applications, Region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others
|Key companies profiled
|Tesla, Volkswagen AG, Saic motors, BYD, Stellantis, BMW Group, Nissan motors, Hyundai Group, Great wall motors, Toyota motor corp., GAC motors, Renault Group, and Others
