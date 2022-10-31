BH Meraki UAB - unaudited results for the first 9 months of 2022

For the first 9 months of 2022, the loss of BH Meraki UAB before taxation was equal to EUR 583.036 (Q1 – Q3 2021: loss of EUR 271.640) and net loss of the company was equal to EUR 501.075 (Q1 – Q3 2021: loss of EUR 232.250).

As of 30 September 2022 and 31 December 2021, the authorised capital of the company comprised of 2.000.000 ordinary shares at a nominal value of 1 EUR. As of 30 September 2022 and 31 December 2021, the company’s sole shareholder was Baltic Horizon Fund (Estonia).



As of 30 September 2022, the total assets of the company increased to EUR 19.841.636 (31 December 2021: EUR 14.193.354). As of 30 September 2022, the total liabilities of the company increased to EUR 18.999.021 (31 December 2021: EUR 12.848.614).

The company finished the construction of the first Meraki office building tower in September 2022. The first tenants moved into the building during September. The building will start generating cash flow from rental activities all opened units in October 2022.

For more information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-Mail: tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Attachment