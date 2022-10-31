P3 Network to Host US-Africa Summit in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13/14

Miami, USA, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P3 Network, a leading blockchain thought leadership platform focused on global dialogue, will host the P3 U.S. - Africa Summit (P3-USAS) in Washington, D.C., on December 13 and 14. African dignitaries, US government officials, CEOs, and private enterprises will attend, establishing cross-country dialogue and lasting partnerships.

The two-day event is expected to take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington DC on December 13-14, 2022 via a series of roundtables, meetings, and networking activities.



“The opportunity for a private-public partnership with the African Leadership at this event aims to deliver a sustainable future for the continent's technology development.” - Yordanos Fesshaye, Executive Director, Africa Global Solutions.



The P3-USAS will be a milestone for both the public and private sectors. This most momentous occasion gathers political, and business leaders and experts on digital assets to showcase how digital transformation can support economies and businesses. P3 Network members will have the opportunity to share valuable insights about their existing projects across Africa.



“We look forward to engaging with leaders of the continent to further the dialogue on their efforts currently underway in energy and blockchain infrastructure projects along with critical supply chain programs. The US - Africa Summit will allow us to build on our common goals of blockchain and technology adoption” - Jonathan Leigh, CEO, P3 Network.



P3 Network’s mission as a thought leadership platform is to be an access point for stakeholders to provide guidance on the regulatory and policy landscape across the blockchain. ThirdEye, the software company leader in immersive technology development that supports the U.S Military, is one of the key contributors to the assignment.

“ThirdEye is excited to collaborate with African leadership and P3 Network in expanding Web3.0 & Metaverse augmented reality use cases for education & telehealth in the region.” - Nick Cherikuri, CEO, ThirdEye.

P3 US Africa Summit is a series of roundtables and private meetings that will serve as a gathering for P3 Network Members and government dignitaries from the African continent & the United States to create an environment for a prosperous Africa and build back a better world within each region.

P3 is a global business & policy group developing an ecosystem that incubates and accelerates viable projects around the world. They merge investment and network access as a unified platform to securely manage a company’s lifecycle, offering companies higher success probabilities and lowering customer acquisition costs (CAC).

ThirdEye Gen, Inc. is a leader in developing hands-free augmented reality/mixed reality smart glasses and enterprise-grade software platforms. From their strong background of supporting the U.S. Military, they have the singular focus of helping solve real-world problems and providing their customers with a best-value total solution.





Lead Sponsors: P3 Capital, First Wall Street MENA

Gold Sponsors: Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo, ThirdEye, Fluent Finance, Africa Global Solutions, and AKEBULAN

Media Partner: Luna PR

