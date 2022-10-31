Coinchange x Fasken to Host DeFi Educational Seminar for Cryptocurrency Users & Investors

Toronto, Canada, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinchange, an automated and risk-managed blockchain wealth management platform, has partnered with Fasken, one of Canada’s largest business law firms, to sponsor an educational seminar titled “DeFi Landscape: Current and Future” aimed at educating users about DeFi (decentralized finance), the current landscape, and what lies ahead in the industry.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Bay Adelaide Centre in Toronto, Canada on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 10:30 AM – 11:30 AM EST. In attendance will be 100 guests including Coinchange’s clients, partners, and investors, in addition to 20 individuals from Fasken.

Seminar speakers are Maxim Galash (CEO), Pratik Wagh (Research Analyst), and Lewis Bateman (Board Member), from Coinchange.

The presentation will include the following topics:

About Coinchange Financials, Inc.

What the Traditional Media Gets Wrong About DeF.

What is DeFi and How is it Different from CeFi?

Current State of DeFi Markets

Future Potential of DeFi Markets

Maxim Galash, CEO of Coinchange, said:

“We’re looking forward to a fantastic event with the Fasken’s team, as we look to bring more excitement and knowledge to all participants. DeFi is still a growing space and we want to educate the community on its current and future state, including Coinchange’s role and journey.”

Everyone is encouraged to attend the seminar, especially those interested in the cryptocurrency markets and who want to learn more about DeFi. It’s an ideal environment for beginners with limited or no knowledge about cryptocurrency and DeFi, as it will provide participants with strategies to capitalize on what the space has to offer and learn more about the landscape. Institutions aiming to generate yield on their idle cash within their treasuries will also benefit from attending, as Coinchange’s team will be specifically focusing on educating attendees on how to earn high yield securely in the DeFi realm.

Participants will be available to view the seminar in both a live and virtual capacity, either in-person at the event or through a live stream–more details will soon be made available. Tickets for the educational seminar are now available free of charge, and users can now reserve their spots for what’s set to be an exciting and informative event.

Get your tickets and learn more here: https://coinchange.eventbrite.ca/

About Coinchange

Founded in 2018, Coinchange Financials Inc. is an automated crypto wealth management platform. Coinchange automatically rebalances customer assets across 5 blockchains, 15 protocols, and 30 pools to deliver optimal yields. The company is based in Canada with entities around the world, including the US and Europe. The Coinchange app can be downloaded from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

About Fasken

About Fasken – Fasken is an innovative and forward-thinking business law firm with over 800 lawyers providing expertise in every sector, including complex and high-profile matters across more than 130 practices and industry specialties. With regional representation in 10 offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa and China, we provide global reach across four continents. Fasken has Canada’s largest nationally integrated practice dedicated to supporting high-growth tech and technology-leveraged businesses and particular expertise working with clients advancing novel technologies deploying blockchain and decentralized finance solutions.

