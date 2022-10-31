Varonis Launches Its Flagship Data Security Platform as a SaaS

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced early availability of its flagship Data Security Platform as a SOC® 2-compliant SaaS.



Varonis' SaaS Data Security Platform simplifies deployment, delivering quantifiable data security outcomes with minimal manual effort and a low total cost of ownership (TCO). Varonis' new SaaS offering also unlocks faster threat model and policy updates, proactive threat detection and response, and autonomous risk reduction.

This new release is a force multiplier for overburdened security teams responsible for protecting complex hybrid data environments with overwhelming levels of data exposure that threat actors are exploiting faster than ever.

Varonis' SaaS Data Security Platform is available now, providing customers with:

Real-time visibility. Continually discover, classify, and prioritize sensitive data risk with an accurate view of your data security posture.

Continually discover, classify, and prioritize sensitive data risk with an accurate view of your data security posture. Autonomous risk reduction. Intelligently eliminate data exposure by enforcing Zero Trust without breaking business processes.

Intelligently eliminate data exposure by enforcing Zero Trust without breaking business processes. Proactive detection. Transparently monitor data access activity and quickly respond to anomalous behavior.



Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO, said, "Today marks a significant milestone in our history. We are announcing the early availability of the Varonis Data Security Platform as a SaaS delivery model. Our new SaaS offering is quick to deploy, easy to maintain, and provides our customers with the automated detection and protection capabilities they need to stay ahead of bad actors. Taken together, these enhancements create significant value for our customers."

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

