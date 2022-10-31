Orkuveita Reykjavíkur – Green Bond Offering Results

English Icelandic

Today, October 31st Orkuveita Reykjavíkur (OR; Reykjavik Energy) concluded a green bond offering in a new bond series, OR161126 GB and existing bond series OR020934 GB.

OR020934 GB bears fixed indexed interest and pays equal payments every six months with a final maturity date of September 2nd 2034. Previously, bonds have been issued with a nominal value of ISK 9,415 million in the category.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 5,792m nominal value at yields between 2.82%-3,10%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 3,202m at a yield of 2,94%.

OR161126 GB is a new non-indexed bond class with an interest payment arrangement and bears 7.0% interest, payable four times a year until the final maturity on November 16th 2026.

The series attracted bids totaling ISK 1,230m nominal value at yields between 7.0%-7,24%. OR accepted bids amounting to ISK 720m at a yield of 7.14%.

Fossar Investment Bank oversees the issuance and sale of the bonds as well as their admission to trading on the Nasdaq market in Iceland with sustainable bonds.

Contacts:

Benedikt K. Magnússon, Reykjavík Energy CFO, tel. +354 516 6100, Benedikt.Kjartan.Magnusson@or.is