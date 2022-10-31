GARY JAYE NAMED CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER FOR TRANSWESTERN INVESTMENT GROUP

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transwestern Investment Group (TIG®) announces it has named Gary Jaye Executive Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. Jaye will direct overall investments for TIG, including the Transwestern Strategic Partners Fund series and various separate accounts, as well as lead a team of investment professionals who are pursuing exceptional real estate investment and development opportunities nationwide.

”TIG continues to expand both its market presence and its investor relationships, which require a scrupulous understanding of real estate market fundamentals, capital markets and the overall investment environment,” said Charles Hazen, President of TIG. “Gary possesses an outstanding track record when it comes to sourcing investment opportunities, capital formation and nurturing relationships with investors, advisors and developers. Our team and the investors we serve will benefit greatly from his experience and insight, and we are very pleased to welcome him to Transwestern.”

Jaye comes to TIG from CBRE Investment Management where he served as Head of Logistics for the Americas Division. In this role, he was responsible for the sourcing, underwriting, negotiating, due diligence, closing and asset management of logistics assets. Jaye’s previous roles with the firm include Head of Commercial Transaction Management for the Americas as well as for the U.S. Core Investment Platform. During his career, he completed more than $22 billion of direct investments and more than $7 billion in structured transactions, joint ventures and development projects.

“Transwestern Investment Group is a highly respected brand with a strong, collaborative culture, and its market-leading returns speak for themselves,” Jaye said. “As part of an integrated, full-service commercial real estate organization, there is tremendous opportunity to extend our reach geographically and further diversify our institutional investor relationships. I look forwarding supporting and accelerating the excellent work underway at TIG.”

TIG recently announced it had raised $325 million for Transwestern Strategic Partners Fund III to pursue diversified value-add investment and development opportunities in markets and locations within the U.S. that are driven by strong job growth and global supply chains. The fund will leverage the Transwestern operating platform to capitalize on opportunities offered in real estate sectors with secular tailwinds, such as industrial and multifamily, as well as those more dependent on cyclical economic trends.

Jaye earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Connecticut State University and an MBA from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association.

