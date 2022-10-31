Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NASDAQ:FTAI) (the “Company”) today announced that Joe Adams, Chief Executive Officer, and Alan Andreini, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 8:00AM (CT) on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at The Grand Hyatt Nashville Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee.



About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including The Module Factory and a JV to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and MRO customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

