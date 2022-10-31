First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings

CORYDON, Ind., Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FCAP), the holding company for First Harrison Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $3.1 million or $0.93 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $2.9 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net interest income after provision for loan losses partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense and a decrease in noninterest income.



Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Interest income increased $1.3 million when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.04 billion for the third quarter of 2021 to $1.13 billion for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to increases in investment securities and loans partially offset by a decrease in federal funds sold. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased from 3.04% for the third quarter of 2021 to 3.27% for the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to increase of short term interest rates by the Federal Open Market Committee during 2022. This increase was partially offset by fees recognized from loans issued as part of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) which are included in interest income. These fees totaled $7,000 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to $784,000 during the same period of 2021. Interest expense increased $112,000 when comparing the periods due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.15% for the third quarter of 2021 to 0.20% for the third quarter of 2022, while the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $744.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 to $797.2 million for the third quarter of 2022. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread increased from 2.89% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to 3.07% for the same period in 2022.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses, $175,000 in provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio. There was no provision for loan losses recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $3,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to $70,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $397,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $433,000 in gains on the sale of loans as increased interest rates slowed lending in residential mortgages. The third quarter of 2022 also included a $229,000 unrealized loss on equity securities compared to a $67,000 unrealized loss on equity securities during the same period in 2021. This was partially offset by increases in service charges on deposit accounts, commission and fee income and ATM and debit card fees of $104,000, $57,000 and $50,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods.

Noninterest expense increased $357,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Other expenses, data processing expense and compensation and benefits expense increased $207,000, $172,000, and $143,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by professional fees which decreased $135,000 when comparing the two periods.

Income tax expense increased $73,000 for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in taxable income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. As a result, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was 17.6% compared to 16.9% for the same period in 2021.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $8.4 million or $2.49 per diluted share compared to net income of $8.6 million or $2.57 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Net interest income after provision for loan losses increased $1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. Interest income increased $2.0 million when comparing the two periods, due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets from $1.01 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $1.13 billion for the same period in 2022 partially offset by a decrease in the average tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets from 3.01% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 2.94% for the same period in 2022. PPP loan fees recognized in interest income totaled $34,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.7 million during the same period in 2021. Interest expense increased $55,000 as the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased from $720.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $804.4 million for the same period in 2022. This was partially offset by the decrease in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.16% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 0.15% for the same period in 2022. As a result of the changes in interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, the tax-equivalent interest rate spread decreased from 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to 2.79% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Based on management’s analysis of the allowance for loan losses and primarily due to growth of the loan portfolio, the provision for loan losses increased from $75,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to $550,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Bank recognized net charge-offs of $67,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $133,000 for the same period in 2021.

Noninterest income decreased $1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily due to a decrease of $1.2 million in gains on the sale of loans. The nine months ended September 30, 2022 also included a $265,000 unrealized loss on equity securities compared to a $360,000 unrealized gain on equity securities during the same period in 2021. This was partially offset by increases in service charges on deposit accounts, commission and fee income and ATM and debit card fees of $322,000, $128,000 and $105,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods.

Noninterest expenses increased $614,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. Data processing expense, other expenses and compensation and benefits expense increased $358,000, $334,000 and $146,000, respectively, when comparing the two periods. This was partially offset by professional fees which decreased $254,000 when comparing the two periods.

Income tax expense decreased $195,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021 resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 16.6% for the same period in 2021.

Total assets decreased $9.8 million to $1.15 billion at September 30, 2022 from $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021. Net loans receivable and investment securities increased $58.3 million and $12.9 million, respectively, from December 31, 2021 to September 30, 2022 while federal funds sold decreased $84.8 million during the same period. Deposits grew $27.5 million from $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021 to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonaccrual loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, troubled debt restructurings on accrual status, and foreclosed real estate) decreased from $2.3 million at December 31, 2021 to $2.0 million at September 30, 2022.

The Bank currently has 18 offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.

Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com. The Bank offers non-FDIC insured investments to complement its offering of traditional banking products and services through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC (“LPL”), member SIPC. For more information and financial data about the Company, please visit Investor Relations at the Bank’s aforementioned website. The Bank can also be followed on Facebook.

