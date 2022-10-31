Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUE), a biotechnology company developing novel molecular glue degrader-based medicines, today announced the company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse 31 st Annual Healthcare Conference (Nov. 7-10)

Annual Healthcare Conference (Nov. 7-10) Jefferies 13 th Annual London Healthcare Conference (Nov. 15-17)

Annual London Healthcare Conference (Nov. 15-17) Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference (Nov. 29-Dec. 1)



About Monte Rosa

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) medicines. These medicines are designed to employ the body’s natural mechanisms to selectively eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins. The company has developed a proprietary protein degradation platform, called QuEEN™ ( Qu antitative and E ngineered E limination of N eosubstrates), that enables it to rapidly identify protein targets and MGD drug candidates that are designed to eliminate therapeutically relevant proteins in a highly selective manner. The company’s drug discovery platform combines diverse and proprietary chemical libraries of small molecule protein degraders with in-house proteomics, structural biology, AI/machine learning-based target selection, and computational chemistry capabilities to predict and obtain protein degradation profiles. For more information, visit www.monterosatx.com.

