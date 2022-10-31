Douglas Dynamics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights:



Net Sales of $166.1 Million, a 30.1% increase compared to 3Q21

Net Income increased 88.9% to $13.3 million, or $0.56 of Diluted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA increased 62.2% to $25.1 million

Raised and narrowed 2022 guidance on strong quarter results

Paid $0.29 per share cash dividend on September 30, 2022



MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We are pleased with our performance this quarter and year to date, especially in light of the ongoing macroeconomic headwinds,” noted Bob McCormick, President & CEO. “Both segments delivered across the board improvements compared to the same quarter last year. While the predicted increase in chassis and component supply has yet to materialize in any significant way, demand for our products and services remains strong. We commend our teams for delivering on the factors within our control and anticipating trends with external challenges, while consistently going above and beyond for our customers.”

Consolidated Third Quarter 2022 Results

(except Margins & EPS) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net Sales $166.1 $127.6 Gross Profit Margin 24.8% 24.0% Income from Operations $19.5 $10.4 Net Income $13.3 $7.0 Diluted EPS $0.56 $0.30 Adjusted EBITDA $25.1 $15.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.1% 12.1% Adjusted Net Income $13.5 $7.0 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.57 $0.29

Consolidated third quarter 2022 Net Sales increased by $38.5 million, or 30.1%, compared to the same period last year, based on increased volumes and pricing adjustments in both segments.

Income from Operations, Net Income, Diluted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA all increased significantly compared to 3Q21 due to higher volumes in both segments and improved price realization somewhat offset by operational inefficiencies due to supply chain constraints.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by $1.6 million to $19.2 million during the third quarter 2022, due to higher labor costs and other discretionary spending returning to more normalized levels.

Interest expense increased by $1.1 million to $3.3 million primarily due to higher interest on increased revolver borrowings compared to the prior year, plus higher interest rates on the term loan.

The effective tax rate was 17.9% and 14.6% for the third quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Effective tax rates for both quarters were lower than historical averages due to a discrete tax benefit of $0.8 million in 3Q21 related to favorable state income tax audit results, versus a discrete tax benefit of $0.9 million in 3Q22 related to favorable state tax rate changes.



Work Truck Attachments Segment Third Quarter 2022 Results

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net Sales $108.2 $81.4 Adjusted EBITDA $22.9 $14.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.2% 18.2%

Work Truck Attachment Net Sales were $108.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $26.9 million, or 33.0% over the prior year, due to strong conclusion to the pre-season order period and higher pricing compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 55.0% compared to the third quarter of 2021, due to increased volume, price realization and inflationary pressures stabilizing, which was partly offset by increased labor costs.

Work Truck Solutions Segment Third Quarter 2022 Results

(except Adjusted EBITDA Margin) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Net Sales $57.9 $46.3 Adjusted EBITDA $2.2 $0.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.8% 1.5%

Work Truck Solutions Net Sales increased $11.6 million, or approximately 25.1%, compared to the corresponding period of last year, due to higher volumes on more predictable but still constricted supply of chassis and price realization.

Adjusted EBITDA improved compared to the third quarter of 2021, although it continues to be impacted by constricted supply of chassis and components impacting efficiency, plus inflationary pressures on material, labor, and freight costs.

Dividend & Liquidity

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share of the Company's common stock was declared on September 6, 2022, and paid on September 30, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 19, 2022.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities for the first nine months of 2022 increased to $74.5 million from $19.5 million in the same period 2021.

Free Cash Flow for the first nine months of 2022 decreased to $(83.4) million from $(26.8) million for the same period 2021, largely due to higher accounts receivable attributable to the increase in sales, as well as higher inventory from increased material costs and pulling forward supply.



Outlook

McCormick stated, “We are raising and narrowing our guidance ranges today given our robust performance so far this year, plus the positive demand trends we see and strong backlog in our Solutions segment. The results we’ve delivered despite the uncertain external conditions are a testament to our collaborative, problem solving culture. While we expect that these headwinds will persist into 2023, we believe we remain on track to deliver our long-term financial targets.”

The 2022 financial outlook has been raised and narrowed as follows:

Net Sales are expected to be between $600 million and $630 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is predicted to range from $80 million to $95 million.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share are expected to be in the range of $1.65 per share to $2.05 per share.

The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24% - 25%.

The outlook assumes relatively stable economic conditions, consistent supply chain performance, and our core markets will experience average snowfall levels in fourth quarter 2022.



About Douglas Dynamics

Home to the most trusted brands in the industry, Douglas Dynamics is North America’s premier manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 75 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the Company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products, at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value. The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: First, the Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the FISHER®, SNOWEX® and WESTERN® brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment, which includes the up-fit of market leading attachments and storage solutions under the HENDERSON® brand, and the DEJANA® brand and its related sub-brands.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information calculated other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP measures used in this press release are Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, and Free Cash Flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and other external users of its consolidated financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures can be found immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows included in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as further adjusted for certain charges consisting of unrelated legal and consulting fees, stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, certain purchase accounting expenses, and incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating the Company’s operating performance because it provides the Company and its investors with additional tools to compare its operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. The Company’s management also uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget and financial projections, and to evaluate the Company’s ability to make certain payments, including dividends, in compliance with its senior credit facilities, which is determined based on a calculation of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is substantially similar to Adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (calculated on a diluted basis) represents net income and earnings per share (as defined by GAAP), excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, severance, restructuring charges, non-cash purchase accounting adjustments, certain charges related to unrelated legal fees and consulting fees, incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges, net of their income tax impact. Such COVID-19 related costs include increased expenses directly related to the pandemic, and do not include either production related overhead inefficiencies or lost or deferred sales. We believe these costs are out of the ordinary, unrelated to our business and not representative of our results. Adjustments on derivatives not classified as hedges are non-cash and are related to overall financial market conditions; therefore, management believes such costs are unrelated to our business and are not representative of our results. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are useful in assessing the Company’s financial performance by eliminating expenses and income that are not reflective of the underlying business performance.

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow should be evaluated in addition to, and not considered a substitute for, other financial measures such as Net Income and Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities. We believe that free cash flow represents our ability to generate additional cash flow from our business operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, regulation, product demand, the payment of dividends, and availability of financial resources. These statements are often identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "continue," "should," "could," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "will" and similar expressions and include references to assumptions and relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, weather conditions, particularly lack of or reduced levels of snowfall and the timing of such snowfall, including as a result of global climate change, our ability to manage general economic, business and geopolitical conditions, including the impacts of natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our inability to maintain good relationships with our distributors, our inability to maintain good relationships with the original equipment manufacturers with whom we currently do significant business, lack of available or favorable financing options for our end-users, distributors or customers, increases in the price of steel or other materials, including as a result of tariffs or inflationary conditions, necessary for the production of our products that cannot be passed on to our distributors, increases in the price of fuel or freight, a significant decline in economic conditions, including as a result of global health epidemics such as COVID-19, the inability of our suppliers and original equipment manufacturer partners to meet our volume or quality requirements, inaccuracies in our estimates of future demand for our products, our inability to protect or continue to build our intellectual property portfolio, the effects of laws and regulations and their interpretations on our business and financial condition, our inability to develop new products or improve upon existing products in response to end-user needs, losses due to lawsuits arising out of personal injuries associated with our products, factors that could impact the future declaration and payment of dividends or out ability to execute repurchases under out stock repurchase program, our inability to compete effectively against competition, our inability to achieve the projected financial performance with the business of Henderson Enterprises Group, Inc., which we acquired in 2014, or the assets of Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment Company, Inc., which we acquired in 2016, and unexpected costs or liabilities related to such acquisitions or any future acquisitions, as well as those discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and any subsequent Form 10-Q filings. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation, except as required by law, to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Financial Statements

Douglas Dynamics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,843 $ 36,964 Accounts receivable, net 165,266 71,035 Inventories 133,799 104,019 Inventories - truck chassis floor plan 564 2,655 Refundable income taxes paid - 1,222 Prepaid and other current assets 7,491 4,536 Total current assets 309,963 220,431 Property, plant, and equipment, net 66,938 66,787 Goodwill 113,134 113,134 Other intangible assets, net 134,219 142,109 Operating lease - right of use asset 16,980 18,462 Non-qualified benefit plan assets 8,340 10,347 Other long-term assets 5,213 1,206 Total assets $ 654,787 $ 572,476 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,104 $ 27,375 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 33,660 36,126 Floor plan obligations 564 2,655 Operating lease liability - current 4,748 4,623 Income taxes payable 1,579 - Short term borrowings 84,000 - Current portion of long-term debt 11,137 11,137 Total current liabilities 161,792 81,916 Retiree benefits and deferred compensation 15,099 17,170 Deferred income taxes 30,679 29,789 Long-term debt, less current portion 197,988 206,058 Operating lease liability - noncurrent 13,726 15,408 Other long-term liabilities 5,065 7,525 Total stockholders' equity 230,438 214,610 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 654,787 $ 572,476

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Month Period Ended Nine Month Period Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $ 166,100 $ 127,636 $ 456,262 $ 388,508 Cost of sales 124,831 97,001 342,696 282,823 Gross profit 41,269 30,635 113,566 105,685 Selling, general, and administrative expense 19,181 17,607 63,578 59,488 Intangibles amortization 2,630 2,642 7,890 8,052 Income from operations 19,458 10,386 42,098 38,145 Interest expense, net (3,266 ) (2,167 ) (7,852 ) (9,514 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (4,936 ) Other income, net (17 ) 15 94 123 Income before taxes 16,175 8,234 34,340 23,818 Income tax expense 2,895 1,204 7,243 1,943 Net income $ 13,280 $ 7,030 $ 27,097 $ 21,875 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,886,793 22,980,951 22,925,231 22,945,617 Diluted 22,886,793 22,992,793 22,926,943 22,960,334 Earnings per share: Basic earnings per common share attributable to common shareholders $ 0.57 $ 0.30 $ 1.16 $ 0.94 Earnings per common share assuming dilution attributable to common shareholders $ 0.56 $ 0.30 $ 1.14 $ 0.92 Cash dividends declared and paid per share $ 0.29 $ 0.29 $ 0.87 $ 0.86

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Nine Month Period Ended September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 27,097 $ 21,875 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,626 15,235 Loss (Gain) on disposal of fixed asset 130 (165 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt -- 4,936 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 367 770 Stock-based compensation 5,563 6,025 Adjustments on derivatives not designated as hedges (516 ) (1,020 ) Provision (credit) for losses on accounts receivable (175 ) 519 Deferred income taxes 890 872 Non-cash lease expense 1,481 2,360 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (94,056 ) (41,459 ) Inventories (29,781 ) (20,391 ) Prepaid assets, refundable income taxes paid and other assets (3,732 ) (3,545 ) Accounts payable (365 ) 538 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (888 ) (3,433 ) Benefit obligations and other long-term liabilities 3,873 (2,598 ) Net cash used in operating activities (74,486 ) (19,481 ) Investing activities Capital expenditures (8,924 ) (7,271 ) Net cash used in investing activities (8,924 ) (7,271 ) Financing activities Repurchase of common stock (6,001 ) -- Payments of financing costs -- (1,371 ) Borrowings on long-term debt -- 224,438 Dividends paid (20,273 ) (19,880 ) Net revolver borrowings 84,000 37,000 Repayment of long-term debt (8,437 ) (247,125 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 49,289 (6,938 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (34,121 ) (33,690 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,964 41,030 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,843 $ 7,340 Non-cash operating and financing activities Truck chassis inventory acquired through floorplan obligations $ 2,215 $ 28,012

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended September 30, Nine month period ended September 30, 2022

2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 13,280 $ 7,030 $ 27,097 $ 21,875 Interest expense - net 3,266 2,167 7,852 9,514 Income tax expense 2,895 1,204 7,243 1,943 Depreciation expense 2,603 2,380 7,736 7,183 Intangibles amortization 2,630 2,642 7,890 8,052 EBITDA 24,674 15,423 57,818 48,567 Stock-based compensation 510 5 5,563 6,025 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,936 COVID-19 (1) 7 12 39 67 Other charges (2) (60 ) 50 449 44 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,131 $ 15,490 $ 63,869 $ 59,639 (1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. (2) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.





Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Segment Disclosures (unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Work Truck Attachments Net Sales $ 108,235 $ 81,373 $ 284,375 $ 227,992 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,929 $ 14,790 $ 59,562 $ 55,206 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 21.2% 18.2% 20.9% 24.2% Work Truck Solutions Net Sales $ 57,865 $ 46,263 $ 171,887 $ 160,516 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,202 $ 700 $ 4,307 $ 4,433 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.8% 1.5% 2.5% 2.8%

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three month period ended September 30, Nine month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 13,280 $ 7,030 $ 27,097 $ 21,875 Adjustments: Stock based compensation 510 5 5,563 6,025 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 4,936 COVID-19 (1) 7 12 39 67 Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2) (172 ) (171 ) (516 ) (1,020 ) Other charges (3) (60 ) 50 449 44 Tax effect on adjustments (72 ) 26 (1,384 ) (2,513 ) Adjusted net income $ 13,493 $ 6,952 $ 31,248 $ 29,414 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 22,886,793 22,980,951 22,925,231 22,945,617 Weighted average common shares outstanding assuming dilution 22,886,793 22,992,793 22,926,943 22,960,334 Adjusted earnings per common share - dilutive $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.30 $ 1.14 $ 0.92 Adjustments net of income taxes: Stock based compensation 0.02 - 0.18 0.20 Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - 0.16 COVID-19 (1) - - - - Adjustments on derivative not classified as hedge (2) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) Other charges (3) - - 0.02 - Adjusted diluted earnings pershare $ 0.57 $ 0.29 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 (1) Reflects incremental costs incurred related to the COVID-19 pandemic for the periods presented. (2) Reflects non-cash mark-to-market and amortization adjustments on an interest rate swap not classified as a hedge for the periods presented. (3) Reflects unrelated legal, severance, restructuring and consulting fees for the periods presented.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Free Cash Flow reconciliation (unaudited) (In thousands) Three month period ended September 30, Nine month period ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (16,282 ) $ (32,622 ) $ (74,486 ) $ (19,481 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (3,344 ) (2,685 ) (8,924 ) (7,271 ) Free cash flow $ (19,626 ) $ (35,307 ) $ (83,410 ) $ (26,752 )