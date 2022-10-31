Baozun Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, announced that the Company’s voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to a primary listing status on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) became effective today. Baozun is now a dual primary listing company on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”).

Mr. Vincent Qiu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Baozun, commented, “Today marks a significant milestone in our capital market journey. With a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, we anticipate further expanding our investor base, providing more liquidity for our securities and offering more convenience and flexibility to our investors and stakeholders.”

The Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADS(s)”) listed on the Nasdaq and the Class A ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (the “Class A Ordinary Share(s)”) are fungible, and investors can continue to choose to hold their shares in the form of ADSs traded on the Nasdaq or Class A Ordinary Shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares are convertible in both directions, subject to certain limitations. The conversion between ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares, in either direction, will generally be completed electronically within two Hong Kong/U.S. business days under normal circumstances. If you are an investor, please reach out to your broker for further information on procedures and costs for conversion between ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares. If you are a broker, please reach out to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., acting as Depositary in the U.S. or its Custodian in Hong Kong, to effect a conversion between ADSs and Class A Ordinary Shares. All costs attributable to effect a withdrawal of ADSs from or a deposit of Class A Ordinary Shares into the ADS program will be borne by the requesting investor.

About Baozun Inc.

Baozun Inc. is the leader and a pioneer in the brand e-commerce service industry in China. Baozun empowers a broad and diverse range of brands to grow and succeed by leveraging its end-to-end e-commerce service capabilities, omni-channel coverage and technology-driven solutions. Its integrated one-stop solutions address all core aspects of the e-commerce operations covering IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, and warehousing and fulfillment.

