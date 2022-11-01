Polysorbate Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polysorbate market generated $0.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chains, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscapes, and regional landscapes. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (304 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17851

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.4 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 304 Segments Covered Source, Grade, End-use, and Region. Drivers Massive demand for stabilizing aqueous formulations of medicines for parenteral administration or inoculations. Increase in the severity of diseases has led the pharmaceutical sector to increase its research activities for producing effective medicines. Opportunities Growing use of polysorbate as raw material in the manufacture of drugs. Growing application of polysorbate as solubilizers, stabilizers, and disinfectants in pharmaceuticals, food preparation, personal care & cosmetics, and paints. Restraints Polysorbate can cause side effects such as skin allergies, hypersensitivity, rash, erythema, pain, and thrombophlebitis. Health-related disorders caused by the use of polysorbate.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global polysorbate market, owing to the supply chain disruption and low availability of raw materials.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in the severity of disorders leading the pharmaceutical sector to increase their research activities for producing effective drugs where there is the use of polysorbate.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global polysorbate market based on end-use, source, grade, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

In terms of end-use, the cosmetics and personal care segment held the major market share in 2021, capturing more than one-third of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17851

Based on the source, the synthetic segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as plant and animal segments.

On the basis of grade, the polysorbate 60 segment held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report also includes other segments such as polysorbate 20, polysorbate 40, and polysorbate 80 segments.

Based on region, the market across the Asia-Pacific region held the major market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global polysorbate market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global polysorbate market report include Aceto Pharma Private Ltd., Alfa Aesar, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Guangdong Huana Chemistry Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, Matangi Industries LLP, Merck KGaA, Mohini Organics Pvt. Ltd., Niram Chemicals, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., TCI America, Inc., and Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global polysorbate market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report helps in analyzing recent developments, product portfolios, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3Wl5ruD

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.