Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

English Danish

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 43, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 1,765,000 145,945,132 24 October 2022 10,000 94.23 942,300 25 October 2022 10,000 94.80 948,000 26 October 2022 10,000 94.68 946,800 27 October 2022 10,000 92.40 924,000 28 October 2022 10,000 91.02 910,200 Total week 43 50,000 4,671,300 Total accumulated 1.815.000 150.616.432

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 1.956.781 treasury shares, equal to 1.59 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment