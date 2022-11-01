Global Fourth Party Logistics Market Report 2022: A Rise in Demand for Customised Solutions Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fourth Party Logistics Market By Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The management of acquiring, storing, and transporting of resources to its final destination is called logistics and outsourcing of logistics operations to a single partner who is responsible for designing, building, assessing, and measuring of the integrated supply chain solutions for the client, which is referred to as fourth-party logistics.

The 4PL assembles, supervises, and manages the combination of warehouses, IT providers, business process management, shipping companies, freight forwarders, and various other agents. It offers various functionality in the management of inbound dynamic logistics, raw material supply, and demand-driven logistics. Thus, the responsibility of 4PL goes far beyond just ensuring timely delivery.

At present, the growth of the e-commerce, retail, and manufacturing sectors, coupled with the digitalization of infrastructure, is driving the adoption of 4PL-based services globally. For instance, in May 2022, A.P. Moller - Maersk announced a partnership with Decathlon to enhance Decathlon's e-commerce capability by providing end-to-end logistics solutions with real-time tracking & visibility of each parcel via a single platform and cover the optimization of Decathlon's "last mile" delivery in Singapore.



Increase in demand for an easy & effective supply chain system and an increase in the complexities in the operation process drive the growth of the fourth party logistics market. In addition, rise in demand for customized solutions is also expected to drive the market growth.

However, factors such as reluctance of companies to outsource the logistics function and changes in logistics regulations in different countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Further, increase in demand for consumer electronics and growth in the e-commerce market are factors that are anticipated to foster the market growth.



Key Market Segments

By Type

Industry Innovator Model

Solution Integrator Model

Synergy Plus Operating Model

By End User

Aerospace Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Food Beverages

Industrial

Retail

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

4PL Group

4PL Insights

Accenture Consulting

Allyn International Services, Inc.

C.H Robinson Worldwide, Ltd.

CEVA Logistics

DAMCO

DB Schenker

Deloitte

Deutsche Post AG

GEFCO Group

Global4PL Supply Chain Services

Logistics Plus Inc.

Panalpina World Transport

United Parcel Service, Inc.

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Key Findings of the Study

By type, the industry innovator model segment dominated the global fourth party logistics market, in terms of growth rate.

On the basis of end user, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By region, Europe is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

