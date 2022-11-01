Growth Opportunities in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials and Processing Techniques: Sustainable Composites with a Low Carbon Footprint Crucial for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials and Processing Techniques" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to bio-based composites intended for packaging and industrial applications. Innovations related to enzymatic technology for the manufacture of sustainable materials and deposition processes are also featured in the issue. Furthermore, innovations related to nanomaterials that are used as additives and reinforcement to improve the performance characteristics of various materials including polymers are captured in the issue.



The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.



The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.

Key Topics Covered:

Innovations in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials, and Processing Techniques

Multilayered Packaging from Biocomposites

Bio-based Material to Eliminate Complex and Energy-Intensive Recycling Processes

Plafco Fibertech - Investor Dashboard

Sustainable Composites with a Low Carbon Footprint

Bio-based Composites as Alternatives to Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, and Nylon

Invalt - Investor Dashboard

Zero-Carbon Ammonia (Nh3) Production from Renewables

Aggressive Decarbonization Goals Driving Continuous R&D Efforts

Yara International - Investor Dashboard

Antimicrobial Glass from Sol-Gel Coating for Architectural and Automotive Applications

Copper for Creating a Biocidal Effect in Glass

Nsg Group - Investor Dashboard

Ultra-Thin Vapor Chamber (Vc) for Advanced Heat Dissipation in 5Th Generation (5G) Smartphones

Etching Technology for Vc Delivering Ultra-Thin Vc with High Flexibility

Dnp - Investor Dashboard

Graphene-based Nanocomposite Material Fabrication

Cost-Effective, Organic Solvent-Free Graphene-Nanosilicon Composite Electrode Via Dry Coating Method

Nanospan - Investor Dashboard

Passive Liquid Cooling Technology Offering Improved Thermal Management for Electronic Devices

Passive Lhps Offering Superior Performance Over Conventional Liquid Cooling Solutions

Calyos SA - Investor Dashboard

Bubble Column Bioreactor for Chemical Transformation

Engineered Enzymes Converting Natural Feedstock into High-Value Chemicals by a Carbon Negative Production Method

Solugen - Investor Dashboard

Nano-based Led Wash Lights for Small Aircraft Interiors

Tunable Nano Led Lighting System Developed Using Gallium Nitride (Gan)

Collins Aerospace - Investor Dashboard

Versatile Battery System for Low and Hv Applications

Modular Battery System with Adaptive Charging and Discharging

Weco Srl - Investor Dashboard

Key Contacts

Companies Mentioned

Calyos SA

Dnp

Invalt

Nsg Group

Nanospan

Collins Aerospace

Plafco Fibertech

Solugen

Weco Srl

Yara International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nz57c