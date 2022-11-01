Growth Opportunities in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials and Processing Techniques: Sustainable Composites with a Low Carbon Footprint Crucial for Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials and Processing Techniques" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This issue of High-Tech Materials Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) profiles innovations related to bio-based composites intended for packaging and industrial applications. Innovations related to enzymatic technology for the manufacture of sustainable materials and deposition processes are also featured in the issue. Furthermore, innovations related to nanomaterials that are used as additives and reinforcement to improve the performance characteristics of various materials including polymers are captured in the issue.
The High-Tech Materials TOE provides intelligence on technologies, products, processes, applications, and strategic insights on various materials across industries. Some material technologies include lightweight materials, bio-based materials, ceramics, smart materials, fibers, nanomaterials, responsive materials, polymers, woven and non-woven materials, polymers and plastics and packaging materials.
The Chemicals and Advanced Materials cluster tracks research and innovation trends and developments across specialty chemicals, plastics, polymers, chemicals, bio-chemicals, metals, coatings, thinfilms, surface treatments, composites, alloys, oil and gas, fuel additives, fibers, and several other related technologies and its impact and application across industries.
Key Topics Covered:
Innovations in Bio-based Materials, Thermal Management Materials, and Processing Techniques
- Multilayered Packaging from Biocomposites
- Bio-based Material to Eliminate Complex and Energy-Intensive Recycling Processes
- Plafco Fibertech - Investor Dashboard
- Sustainable Composites with a Low Carbon Footprint
- Bio-based Composites as Alternatives to Carbon Fiber, Fiberglass, and Nylon
- Invalt - Investor Dashboard
- Zero-Carbon Ammonia (Nh3) Production from Renewables
- Aggressive Decarbonization Goals Driving Continuous R&D Efforts
- Yara International - Investor Dashboard
- Antimicrobial Glass from Sol-Gel Coating for Architectural and Automotive Applications
- Copper for Creating a Biocidal Effect in Glass
- Nsg Group - Investor Dashboard
- Ultra-Thin Vapor Chamber (Vc) for Advanced Heat Dissipation in 5Th Generation (5G) Smartphones
- Etching Technology for Vc Delivering Ultra-Thin Vc with High Flexibility
- Dnp - Investor Dashboard
- Graphene-based Nanocomposite Material Fabrication
- Cost-Effective, Organic Solvent-Free Graphene-Nanosilicon Composite Electrode Via Dry Coating Method
- Nanospan - Investor Dashboard
- Passive Liquid Cooling Technology Offering Improved Thermal Management for Electronic Devices
- Passive Lhps Offering Superior Performance Over Conventional Liquid Cooling Solutions
- Calyos SA - Investor Dashboard
- Bubble Column Bioreactor for Chemical Transformation
- Engineered Enzymes Converting Natural Feedstock into High-Value Chemicals by a Carbon Negative Production Method
- Solugen - Investor Dashboard
- Nano-based Led Wash Lights for Small Aircraft Interiors
- Tunable Nano Led Lighting System Developed Using Gallium Nitride (Gan)
- Collins Aerospace - Investor Dashboard
- Versatile Battery System for Low and Hv Applications
- Modular Battery System with Adaptive Charging and Discharging
- Weco Srl - Investor Dashboard
