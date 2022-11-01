Global Logistics Automation Market Report 2022: Introduction of Autonomous Drones in Logistics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Logistics Automation Market (2022-2027) by Components, Functions, Organization Size, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Logistics Automation Market is estimated to be USD 58.17 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 95.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.41%.



Market Segmentations



The Global Logistics Automation Market is segmented based on Components, Functions, Organization Size, End-Users, and Geography.

By Components, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.

By Functions, the market is classified into Warehouse & Storage Management, and Transportation Management.

By Organization Size, the market is classified into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Logistics Automation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains a competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Digital Transformation in the Logistics Industry

Growing E-Commerce Industry

Emergence of IoT and Advancements in Robotics

Restraints

Lack of Uniform Governance Standards

High Capital Investment

Opportunities

Introduction of Autonomous Drones in Logistics

Growing Demand for Logistics Automation Across Industries

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Workforce

Security and Privacy Concerns

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Logistics Automation Market, By Components



7 Global Logistics Automation Market, By Functions



8 Global Logistics Automation Market, By Organization Size



9 Global Logistics Automation Market, By End-Users



10 Americas' Logistics Automation Market



11 Europe's Logistics Automation Market



12 Middle East and Africa's Logistics Automation Market



13 APAC's Logistics Automation Market



14 Competitive Landscape



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

4flow

Astrata Europe BV

Beumer Group

Comp-Win Sp. z o.o.

CON-LINQ ApS

Daifuku Co. Ltd.

Dematic Group

Falcon Autotech Pvt Ltd.

FRAMOS GmBH

Honeywell International, Inc.

Inspirage, LLC

Jungheinrich AG

Kardex Group

Knapp AG

KUKA AG

Logility (American Software, Inc.)

Mecalux, S.A.

SI Systems, LLC

System Logistics SPA

TGW Logistics Group GmbH

Toshiba Corp.

ULMA Handling Systems

Vanderlande Industries BV

Viastore Systems GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wk4xm9

Attachment