Global Logistics Automation Market Report 2022: Introduction of Autonomous Drones in Logistics Presents Opportunities

The Global Logistics Automation Market is estimated to be USD 58.17 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 95.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.41%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Logistics Automation Market is segmented based on Components, Functions, Organization Size, End-Users, and Geography.
- By Components, the market is classified into Hardware, Software, and Services.
- By Functions, the market is classified into Warehouse & Storage Management, and Transportation Management.
- By Organization Size, the market is classified into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- By End-Users, the market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, & Energy, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Retail & E-Commerce, and Others.
- By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Digital Transformation in the Logistics Industry
- Growing E-Commerce Industry
- Emergence of IoT and Advancements in Robotics
Restraints
- Lack of Uniform Governance Standards
- High Capital Investment
Opportunities
- Introduction of Autonomous Drones in Logistics
- Growing Demand for Logistics Automation Across Industries
Challenges
- Lack of Skilled Workforce
- Security and Privacy Concerns
