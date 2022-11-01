North America Mission Critical Communication Market Report 2022: Increasing Adoption in Energy & Utility Sectors Boosts Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Mission Critical Communication Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Technology, and Vertical" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mission critical communication market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 5,192.49 million in 2022 to US$ 7,844.15 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2028.



Oil and gas production facilities and energy transmission lines are frequently located in isolated and hostile areas. Accidents or shutdowns at these facilities may lead to disastrous consequences, while power outages, gas and water shortage, and accidents may cause disruptions in routine operations. These anomalies may harm these businesses economically, further putting the environment and employees' lives at risk.

Therefore, the identification of any issue that may hamper the harmony of operations at oil and gas, and energy transmission facilities is critical. Many widely dispersed facilities with electrical substations, energy distribution pylons, reservoirs, pumping stations, clean water and wastewater treatment plants, pipelines, and storage tanks are operated by power distribution and water corporations . Offshore wind farms and oil and gas rigs, and land-based oil and gas extraction sites are generally located in distant, sparsely populated areas with weak or nonexistent cellular coverage.

Therefore, the adoption of mission critical communications systems becomes essential in the energy & utility sector. Modern digital communications solutions, such as Hytera's Digital Mobile Radio (DMR) and TETRA two-way radio portfolios, enable instant push-to-talk (PTT) solutions, which allow people to make instant calls to another person or a group of people from anywhere, at any time. These technologies can also transmit data for crucial distant asset monitoring and connect with other systems, such as telephone networks, to build a comprehensive unified communications platform.

North America Mission Critical Communication Market Segmentation



The North America mission critical communication market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, vertical, and country.

Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. In 2022, the hardware segment is estimated to dominate the market. The market for mission critical communication hardware is further segmented into command and control centers, routers and gateways, and distribution management systems. In 2022, the distribution management system segment is expected to dominate the market for hardware.

Based on technology, the North America mission critical communication market is categorized into land mobile radio (LMR) and long-term evolution. In 2022, the long-term evolution segment is likely to lead the market.

Based on vertical, the North America mission critical communication market is segmented into public safety and government agencies, transportation, energy and utilities, mining, and others. In 2022, the public safety and government agencies segment is expected to dominate the market. The North America mission critical communication market, based on country, is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is likely to lead the market in 2022.



