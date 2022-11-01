Hotel Equities Names James Hansen Executive Vice President

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) recently named James Hansen as Executive Vice President. James will handle the state of Florida and support HE's Business Development Team on strategy and daily direction. He will work closely with Chief Development Officer Joe Reardon to ensure all strategies are implemented throughout the North America and the Caribbean.

James has over 20 years of experience of leading hotels, management companies, and ownership groups in top line sales, operations, and asset/portfolio growth working with brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Marriott.

Before joining HE, James served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Kolter Hospitality. While there, he was responsible for the oversight of Kolter Hospitality’s sales and marketing efforts and top-line revenues which exceeded $125 million, while assisting with the company’s overall growth platform which included over $600 million in hotel real estate transactions.

"James brings a unique and valued skill-set with decades of impactful leadership experience in the hotel industry," said Reardon. "We're thrilled to have him join our team as we expand our presence."

James received his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Florida and a Master’s in Business Administration from Northwood University.

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities is an award-winning full-scale hotel ownership, management, and development firm with a portfolio of over 250 hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada. Fred Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. Hotel Equities is an affiliate of 33 Degrees, an integrated management platform combining market knowledge and industry experience across a broad range of CRE assets including office, restaurant, retail, mixed-use and multi-unit residential. For more information on Hotel Equities, visit www.hotelequities.com.

