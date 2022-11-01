Buscar Company has completed the acquisition of APTG Inc., a Solar Concentrated Power technology company

Beverly Hills, California, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buscar Company (“Buscar”) (OTC: CGLD) has announced the exclusive agreement to acquire APTG, Inc. a leading green energy technology and manufacturing company.

Following its new strategic direction into the sustainable energy space, Buscar is entering this new market by acquiring a manufacturing company with innovative solutions in energy generation and green hydrogen production using concentrated solar power. These solutions are revolutionary technologies that will create the way for new sources of electrical power and green hydrogen.

Vadim Gurman, CEO of APTG, Inc., indicated: “we have developed solutions to build an ecosystem consisting of an advanced solar concentrator, made from mirrors as a Fresnel lens, a high-temperature receiver, thermal storage for night usage, and a power generator. Instead of the high-temperature receiver, a reactor of green hydrogen can also be installed. It is a new and advanced technology for hydrogen production.

Buscar President Jose Kreidler stated that “green hydrogen provides a versatile, zero-emission fuel for electricity generation and transportation. The mass adoption of green hydrogen will significantly aid the global energy transition from fossil fuel to carbon-neutral energy; as well as concentrated solar power technology and its solution for changing the world for a sustainable future.”

Reuters: - Green hydrogen is often touted as the future of energy, providing a flexible and zero-emission fuel for transportation and electricity generation.

International Energy Agency : - The global energy crisis sparked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has accelerated the momentum behind hydrogen and the opportunities that it offers to simultaneously contribute to decarbonization targets and enhance energy security. Dr. Fatih Birol says: “Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum. The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future”. It needs to be adopted in sectors where it is almost completely absent, such as transport, buildings, and power generation.

ABOUT BUSCAR COMPANY: The Company is a mining operation that holds the rights to ten gold mining claims at Treasure Canyon located in Plumas County, California. More recently, the company has also acquired thirty additional claims in the Bucks Lake area of Northern California. Combined, the Company has a total of 1,600 acres of unpatented claims in Plumas National Forest, California, and Nevada. Due to the apparent problem of energy shortages and the increasing demand for sustainable green energy production, Buscar made the strategic decision to expand in a green energy technology direction, which will enable the company to produce clean energy in a new and more effective way.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development, or production, general economic conditions, and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.