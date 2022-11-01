WaveTech Group, Inc., an Innovative Battery Technology Company, to List on Nasdaq Through Business Combination with Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.

WaveTech Group, Inc. has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp; upon closing, the combined company will be listed on Nasdaq under the proposed new ticker WTG .

P ro forma enterprise value of the combined company is expected to be approximately $228 million with a cash balance exceeding $78 million, assuming no redemptions by WTMA shareholders and before deducting anticipated transaction expenses .

Net proceeds at closing will allow WaveTech to scale-up its Crystal Control Technology® (“CCT”) for lead acid batteries and to commercialize CCT’s application to other battery chemistries.

Business combination expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

New York, NY, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveTech Group, Inc. (“WaveTech” or the “Company”), a company with a core focus on innovative battery technologies, and Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMA) (“WTMA”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) for a proposed business combination (the “Transaction”). As a result of the Transaction, the combined company is expected to be renamed WaveTech Group, Inc. and remain listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the proposed ticker symbol WTG.

WaveTech and WTMA Highlights

WaveTech is a technology company specializing in next-generation battery-enhancing technologies. The Company is a Delaware corporation with operations in the U.S., Germany, Bulgaria and Turkey. The Transaction positions WaveTech to accelerate the commercialization and further development of its disruptive battery technologies, building on its patented Crystal Control Technology®.

WTMA believes the Transaction with WaveTech presents an opportunity to invest in a sector-disrupting and commercially-proven innovator in WTMA’s target industry sectors of technology metals and energy transition materials. WTMA’s management team is composed of professionals who have expertise in private equity investments, portfolio management, corporate restructuring, metals and mining, physical commodity trading, supply chain management and logistics.

Management and Governance

Following the close of the Transaction, the combined company will continue to be led by WaveTech founder, Mr. Dag A. Valand, as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. Mr. Valand has an extensive background in the battery industry with over 25 years of international experience in facilitating technology applications across a range of energy and commercial sectors. Mr. Valand will be supported by a management team with extensive experience and a proven track record in the battery industry, encompassing battery research and development, manufacturing, technical sales and international project management.

“WTMA shares our vision to disrupt the energy storage space with our next-generation battery-enhancing technologies. Our Crystal Control Technology® provides a wide range of benefits, from improving overall performance, quality and costs, to reducing the overall carbon footprint, of energy storage systems. We are excited to enter into the Transaction and proud to partner with the WTMA team to bring our combined company to the capital markets.” said Mr. Valand, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of WaveTech, “We believe our proven technology is leading the way to disruptive innovation in a world powered by batteries.”

Daniel Mamadou, Chief Executive Officer and Director of WTMA, stated, “As an innovator in the energy solutions space, WaveTech can disrupt the energy storage sector with its innovative and commercially proven solutions, improving performance and quality, optimizing costs and reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional battery storage solutions, and therefore making a significant positive contribution to the environment.”

Transaction Overview

The business combination values the combined entity at an estimated pro forma enterprise value of $228 million at close, assuming no redemptions by WTMA shareholders and before deducting anticipated transaction expenses.

The transaction includes an earn-out provision that would allow Qualified Stockholders (as defined in the Merger Agreement) of WaveTech to receive up to an additional 17.5 million shares if certain share price or financial targets are met: for 2023 ($12.50), 2024 ($15.00), by 2026 ($20.00) and by 2028 ($30.00) or, in the case of the 2023 and 2024 earn-outs, if certain revenue and EBITDARD targets are met: 3.75 million shares if 2023 audited revenue reaches $23.7 million and 2023 EBITDARD is equal to or better than $(350,000); 3.75 million shares if 2024 audited revenue reaches $54.8 million and 2024 EBITDARD reaches $16.9 million. All financial targets are subject to adjustment in the event of acquisitions.

All WaveTech stockholders will contribute 100% of their equity holdings in WaveTech into the new combined company.

The WaveTech and WTMA Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the Transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, subject to, among other things, regulatory approvals, the approval by WTMA’s stockholders, aggregate available cash following any WTMA shareholder redemptions and completion of planned financings by WaveTech and WTMA resulting in at least $25 million net cash at closing, as described in the Merger Agreement, and satisfaction or waiver of other customary closing conditions.

The Trust Account established by WTMA at the time of its initial public offering currently contains approximately $78 million. Proceeds from the Trust Account, following satisfaction of redemptions by WTMA shareholders and the payment of all expenses of the Transaction, are expected to provide proceeds to WaveTech at closing to pursue its business strategy and for general working capital purposes. After the closing, WaveTech stockholders are expected to retain a majority of the outstanding shares of the combined company and WaveTech will designate a majority of the members of the board of directors of the combined company.

Additional information about the Transaction, including copies of the Merger Agreement and related agreements, will be provided in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by WTMA with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at www.sec.gov . WTMA intends to file a registration statement, which will contain a proxy statement and a prospectus, with the SEC in connection with the Transaction.

Advisors

Pryor Cashman LLP is serving as legal advisor to WaveTech in connection with the Transaction.

Chardan is serving as M&A and capital markets advisor to WTMA in connection with the Transaction. Cooley LLP is serving as legal advisor to WTMA in connection with the Transaction.

About WaveTech

WaveTech is a technology company specializing in next-generation battery-enhancing technologies. WaveTech has a strong portfolio of technologies and a robust scientific foundation that allows the Company to substantially enhance all aspects of a battery’s life cycle; from production, use and maintenance, to its eventual recycling — improving overall performance, quality and costs. A perfect solution for energy storage applications. WaveTech is a Delaware corporation with operations in the U.S., Germany, Bulgaria and Turkey. To learn more, visit https://www.wavetech.com/.

About Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp.

WTMA is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While WTMA may pursue an acquisition in any business industry or sector, it intends to concentrate its efforts on targets in the technology metals and energy transition materials industry. WTMA is led by Chief Executive Officer Daniel Mamadou and Chief Operating Officer Chris Clower.

