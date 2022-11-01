Outlook on the Tractors United Kingdom Market to 2028 - Use of Non-Conventional Fuels in Tractors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Tractors Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 141-200 HP segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. The country needs to boost its production capacity to feed its ever-growing population, which stood at 68.2 million in 2021. The production of major crops in the country increased in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period continuously. This increase can be attributed to farmers relying on farm mechanization and improving their crop production by reducing the yield gap.
Key Highlights
- The UK was the fourth-largest tractor market in Europe in 2021, with an overall sale of 13,572 units. There was an increase in crop production and tractor sales in 2021 due to incentives and loans offered to farmers by the UK government, which helped the country to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- England and Scotland region of the country reportedly showed a higher market share for agriculture machinery than other regions in 2021. England region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
- UK tractor registrations are a broad indicator of the strength of the domestic market for agricultural equipment. In value terms, the cost of tractors, plus parts and accessories, accounts for almost 50% of farmers' spending on equipment, making this a prime indicator for industry growth.
Market Trends & Opportunities
- There is a trend of feminization of agriculture due to the migration of men to urban cities in the UK agriculture sector, which drives the demand for tractors and other agricultural machinery to perform farming activities.
- The trend of alternative fuel-based tractors is growing in the country. Farmers are more fuel-conscious and moving toward green farming. Also, agriculture is expected to flourish with the help of precision farming and telematics in tractors, which bodes well for the country's agriculture tractor market.
- The Positive Agriculture project aims to improve the living conditions of those who are part of the agricultural supply chain and to provide 100% of the essential raw materials sustainably.
- There is a rapid increase in innovation and extensive use of robotics and AI worldwide. The current way of farming will likely be revolutionized using autonomous machinery and agricultural robots, which will perform time-consuming tasks much more efficiently and effectively.
- Several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) shifted their focus from matured markets in England to the underpenetrated states of Scotland. The agriculture farm machine market is currently in the growth stage, and manufacturers are looking for capacity augmentation in the country. The Wales region still has negligible farm mechanization, and vendors can explore these regions with a portfolio of small tractors suitable for hilly terrains.
Government's Agriculture Incentives
- The government needs to ensure self-sufficiency in food grain production to fulfill the needs of the large population. To support that, the government is consistently increasing its budget allocation to agriculture and allied activities. The government also implements schemes, such as CAP, with fertilizers, electricity, and fuel subsidies.
- There is an increase in the presence of agriculture-focused Non-Banking Financial Companies in the country. These corporations enable small and medium-scale farmers to buy agricultural machinery for their farms on credit, which helps boost agricultural machinery sales. Tractors represent more than 50% of the total agricultural equipment sold in the country.
The Labor Shortage in the UK Leading to the Mechanization of Farms
- Money and time can be saved, and farm yields can be increased by adopting technologically advanced tractors and implements. The UK government plans to increase the rate of farm mechanization among farmers, which will boost the demand and sales of new tractors. The mechanization of farms is deemed necessary in the UK to increase crop production.
- Small farmers frequently encounter labor shortages for field preparation, sowing, and inter-culture operations during peak seasons. Farm machinery can efficiently accomplish specific agricultural duties. These factors can help the industry to grow in the forecast period.
