Valoe’s Financial Information and Annual General Meeting in 2023

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 November 2022 at 12.15 Finnish time

In 2023, Valoe Corporation will publish a financial statements release, an annual report, a half year financial report and two business reviews as follows:

- Financial statements release 2022 on Thursday 23 February 2023

- Business review for January-March 2023 on Tuesday 23 May 2023

- Half year report January-June 2023 on Thursday 24 August 2023

- Business review for January-September 2023 on Thursday 16 November 2023

The Annual Report 2022 will be published on the company’s home page during the week 17/2023 at the latest.

Valoe Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday 26 May 2023.

In Mikkeli on 1 November 2022

Valoe Corporation

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

For more information:

CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation

p. 0405216082

email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Main media

www.valoe.com

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company’s own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.