Worldwide Influenza Diagnostics Industry to 2029 - Rising Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis in the Influenza Diagnostics Market is Driving Growth

The global influenza diagnostics market size is estimated to be USD 843.5 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.89% during the forecast period.

Increase in cases of influenza is a key driver for the growth of the global influenza diagnostics market. Additionally, growing research in the field of influenza and rise in demand for rapid disease diagnosis in the influenza diagnostics market are some of the other drivers propelling the market growth. Nevertheless, increasing expenditure in healthcare and inconsistency in test sensitivity and specificity in the diagnosis of influenza are expected to restrain the global market growth.



By Test Type



Based on test type, the market is categorized into traditional diagnostic tests, molecular diagnostic tests, and other molecular tests. In 2021, the traditional diagnostic tests segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing adoption of cost-effective and faster diagnostic tests worldwide. The molecular diagnostic segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the launch of new products and shift towards molecular diagnostics are the key factors driving the market worldwide.



By End User



Based on end user, the market is categorized into clinical laboratories, hospitals, and other end users. In 2021, the hospitals segment accounted for the substantial revenue share with lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the growing diagnosis of influenza diseases in hospitals worldwide. The clinical laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at a profitable CAGR during the forecast period, due to the high rate of penetration of these laboratories in developed regions.



Regional Insights



In 2021, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the strong emphasis of the U.S. CDC on regulating the disease rates, increase in public awareness along with the accessibility of a wide range of diagnostic procedures, and accessibility of technologically advanced products in the region.

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the adoption of new and developed technologies, increase in awareness among the people, high population mass, and substantial growth in disease burden, are the major factors in this region.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players in the influenza diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland); Quidel Corporation (U.S.); Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.); Abbott Laboratories (U.S.); Hologic (U.S.); Becton, Dickinson, and Company (U.S.); DiaSorin S.p.A (Italy); Luminex Corporation (U.S.); Meridian Bioscience (U.S.); and GenMark Diagnostics (U.S.).

The leading players operating in the influenza diagnostics industry are adopting various strategies including R&D investments, adoption of advanced techniques, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansions to capture a maximum revenue share.This exhaustive research report focuses on market size and forecast at global, segmental, regional and country level along with key market trends and dynamics from 2021 to 2029. The influenza diagnostics market report is categorized into the following segments and subsegments:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Influenza Diagnostic



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. SWOT Analysis

5.5. Benchmark



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Influenza Diagnostic Market

6.1. COVID-19: Overview

6.2. COVID-19 Impact on the Global Market

6.3. COVID-19 Impact on the Regional Markets



7. Market Analysis by Test type

7.1. RT-PCR

7.1.1. RT-PCR Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.2. Cell culture

7.2.1. Cell culture Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.3. RIDT

7.3.1. RIDT Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Others Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by End use

8.1. POCT

8.1.1. POCT Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.2. Laboratories

8.2.1. Laboratories Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)

8.3. Hospitals

8.3.1. Hospitals Market Forecast, 2021-2029 (USD Million)



9. Regional Market Analysis

9.1. Regional Market Trends

9.2. Regional Market: Comparative Analysis



10. North America Influenza Diagnostic Market



11. Europe Influenza Diagnostic Market



12. Asia Pacific Influenza Diagnostic Market



13. Latin America Influenza Diagnostic Market



14. MEA Influenza Diagnostic Market



15. Competitor Analysis

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2029

15.2. Competitive Mapping

15.3. Key Players Market Place Analysis

15.4. Major Recent Developments



16. Company Profiles

16.1. Danaher Corporation (US)

16.1.1. Company Snapshot

16.1.2. Company Overview

16.1.3. Financials

16.1.4. Product Benchmarking

16.1.5. Recent Developments

16.2. Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Company Overview

16.2.3. Financials

16.2.4. Product Benchmarking

16.2.5. Recent Developments

16.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

16.3.1. Company Snapshot

16.3.2. Company Overview

16.3.3. Financials

16.3.4. Product Benchmarking

16.3.5. Recent Developments

16.4. F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG (Switzerland)

16.4.1. Company Snapshot

16.4.2. Company Overview

16.4.3. Financials

16.4.4. Product Benchmarking

16.4.5. Recent Developments

16.5. Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US)

16.5.1. Company Snapshot

16.5.2. Company Overview

16.5.3. Financials

16.5.4. Product Benchmarking

16.5.5. Recent Developments

16.6. Hologic, Inc. (US)

16.6.1. Company Snapshot

16.6.2. Company Overview

16.6.3. Financials

16.6.4. Product Benchmarking

16.6.5. Recent Developments

16.7. bioMerieux SA (France)

16.7.1. Company Snapshot

16.7.2. Company Overview

16.7.3. Financials

16.7.4. Product Benchmarking

16.7.5. Recent Developments

16.8. Quidel Corporation (US)

16.8.1. Company Snapshot

16.8.2. Company Overview

16.8.3. Financials

16.8.4. Product Benchmarking

16.8.5. Recent Developments

16.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

16.9.1. Company Snapshot

16.9.2. Company Overview

16.9.3. Financials

16.9.4. Product Benchmarking

16.9.5. Recent Developments

16.10. Meridian Bioscience (US)

16.10.1. Company Snapshot

16.10.2. Company Overview

16.10.3. Financials

16.10.4. Product Benchmarking

16.10.5. Recent Developments

16.11. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

16.11.1. Company Snapshot

16.11.2. Company Overview

16.11.3. Financials

16.11.4. Product Benchmarking

16.11.5. Recent Developments

16.12. Luminex Corporation (US)

16.12.1. Company Snapshot

16.12.2. Company Overview

16.12.3. Financials

16.12.4. Product Benchmarking

16.12.5. Recent Developments

16.13. Tecan Trading AG (Switzerland)

16.13.1. Company Snapshot

16.13.2. Company Overview

16.13.3. Financials

16.13.4. Product Benchmarking

16.13.5. Recent Developments

16.14. DiaSorin SA (Italy)

16.14.1. Company Snapshot

16.14.2. Company Overview

16.14.3. Financials

16.14.4. Product Benchmarking

16.14.5. Recent Developments

16.15. altona Diagnostics GmbH (Germany)

16.15.1. Company Snapshot

16.15.2. Company Overview

16.15.3. Financials

16.15.4. Product Benchmarking

16.15.5. Recent Developments

16.16. Others Prominent Players



17. Conclusion & Recommendations



