Food Amino Acids Market Size Worth $10.58 Bn by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Amino Acids Market from Vantage Market Research, this research helps businesses thrive by offering in-depth market analyses and insights. To thrive in this swiftly changing market landscape, businesses must take up the world-class solution such as this Food Amino Acids Market research report. This report helps you effortlessly figure out brand awareness and perception of your brand and product among potential customers of Food Amino Acids industry. This market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market.



The global Food Amino Acids Market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Vantage Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 8.23% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 10.58 Billion by 2028.

Get Access to the In-depth Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-amino-acids-market-0986/request-sample

List of Prominent Players in the Food Amino Acids Market:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC.

Prinova Group LLC.

Daesang Corporation



What is Food Amino Acids? How Big is Food Amino Acids Market Size?

Market Overview:

Escalating Demand for Glutamic Acid as Flavor Enhancer to Augment Food Amino Acids Market

Food additives are been used as flavoring, coloring agents and also for extension of the shelf-life of food since many years. Flavoring systems are considered to play very important part in savory food manufacturing. Glutamate is one of the most common amino acids that are present in several proteins and peptides and maximum tissues. It is also formed in the body and binds with other amino acids present in the body to produce a structural protein. Adding glutamate to foods increases umami taste quality, and its consumption. The increase in use of glutamic acid as a flavor savoury in several food and beverages like sauces, snacks, and ready-to-eat soups is further anticipated to support the growth of the food amino acids market. Furthermore, the increase in consumption of dietary supplements and nutraceutical coupled with rising awareness about products with nutritive ingredients among consumers is also likely to escalate the demand for food amino acids in the future. Glutamic acid has been discovered to help treat epilepsy and muscular dystrophy, and prevent nerve damage in people having chemotherapy, both of which contribute to the healthier lives and thus accelerate the demand of food amino acids further.

Increase in Health-Conscious Expediting the Global Food Amino Acids Market

As the consumers are becoming more health conscious most of the food and beverage manufacturers are launching products that include healthy proteins and nutrients like amino acids. For instance, in August 2019, Celsius Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of an innovative BCCA functional beverage that boosts muscle recovery to expand its product portfolio. Another major factor that is driving the growth of the food amino acids market is the increasing demand for amino acid based dietary supplements that have gained popularity among fitness enthusiasts. Most of the bodybuilders and athletes prefer more protein-rich products like energy drinks, nutrition bars, low carbohydrate foods and nutrition supplements in order to improve and enhance their performance and muscle development. These supplements further help with weight reduction process and reduce fatigue after exercise. Furthermore, increase in retail and e-commerce channels is also expected to support the growth of the food amino acids market.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Exclusive Discount and Immediate Delivery@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-amino-acids-market-0986/0

Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on the application segment, the nutraceuticals and dietary supplements segment are anticipated to witness high demand of the Food Amino Acids market at a CAGR of 8.2% during projected years. This is owing to the rising demand for functional and nutritive additives across the globe.

On the basis of type segment, the glutamic acid segment is projected to dominate the Food Amino Acid market at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. Increased use of flavor enhancers in various food and beverages products such as ready-to-eat soups, sauces, and snacks is fuelling the Food Amino Acid market growth in coming years.

Asia Pacific is accounted to be the fastest developing region than others at a CAGR of over 8.9% during the forecast period. This is attributed due to the increasing purchasing power and increase in income. In addition, increasing awareness in consumers to have nutritional and healthy products in their diet is driving the Food Amino Acid market demand in the region.



The report on Food Amino Acids Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-amino-acids-market-0986

Global Food Amino Acids Market: Application Segment Analysis

Infant Formula

Nutraceuticals & Dietary Supplements

Food Fortification

Convenience Food

Others



Global Food Amino Acids Market: Source Segment Analysis

Plant-Based

Animal-Based

Synthetic



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Hold Substantial Share in the Global Food Amino Acids Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be prominent region in the global food amino acids market during the forecast period. This is owing to the rising disposable income of the consumers, and rise in demand for healthy products due to increasing health concerns among the consumers in the region food sector. Furthermore, increase in purchasing power due to the economic development of countries like China has also led to the regional growth of the market.

The North America and Europe are likely to witness substantial growth in the Food Amino Acids Market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in trend of adding dietary supplements among consumers to stay healthy in the regions. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region is also expected to support the growth of the food amino acids market in near future.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 169 Pages and in-depth TOC on Food Amino Acids Market Forecast Report (2022-2028).

Some of The Key Questions from Our Customers Are:

Which are the top companies in the market?

How will the market change in the next years?

What are the drivers and restraints of the market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which area offers the most significant benefit for the world market?

What are the threats to business and the impact of the current scenario on growth and market perception?

What are the likely advanced scenarios and maximum incentive to see movement by application, type, and region?

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. August 2019: Prinova Group LLC, a leading manufacturer of amino acids, expanded its presence in Asia Pacific by opening a new production facility in Australia.

2. October 2021: Ajinomoto Co., Inc. completed construction of a new plant that will carry out integrated manufacturing and packaging of soups (Knorr® Cup Soup, Knorr® Soup DELI®, etc.) at the Kawasaki Plant of Ajinomoto Food Manufacturing Co., Ltd. on the premises of the Kawasaki Administration & Coordination Office.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5.62 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 10.58 Billion CAGR 8.23% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich, Co. LLC., Prinova Group LLC., Daesang Corporation.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Black Soldier Fly Market is valued at USD 180 Million in 2021 and projected to attain a value of USD 1,400 Million by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/black-soldier-fly-market-1407

Pet Dietary Supplements market was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.17 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pet-dietary-supplements-market-0482

Protein Ingredients market is valued at USD 55.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to attain a market size of USD 85.74 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-ingredients-market-1146

Soybean Derivatives market was valued at USD 162.2 Billion and is expected to reach USD 236.9 Billion by 2028: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/soybean-derivatives-market-1145

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Blog: