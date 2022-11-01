The Worldwide Antiviral Drugs Industry is Expected to Reach $50 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiviral Drugs Market, By Drug Type, By Application, By Mechanism of Action, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiviral drugs market size is expected to reach USD 50.02 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, according to latest report.

The antiviral drugs market is growing on account of the continued prevalence of viral diseases and infections globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that every year, 16% of the world population suffers from one or more viral diseases. Moreover, as per WHO data in 2016, an estimated 3.1 million people died from hepatitis C. Increasing research and development activities by major companies are projected to foster market growth in the coming years.



For instance, in October 2019, Gilead Sciences, Inc., a leading player in the antiviral drugs market, announced that it would be acquiring Forty Seven, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the company's oncology research and development portfolio.

Moreover, in September 2019, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., another major player in the market, announced that its investigational antiviral drug, baloxavir marboxil, reduced the risk of acute respiratory illness by 86% in people aged 12 years and older who had been exposed to influenza. Such initiatives are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for market players in the coming years.



However, the high cost of antiviral drugs is expected to hamper market growth in the near future. According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), the cost of one year's treatment for hepatitis C can range from USD 300 to USD 1,000 in low- and middle-income countries. Moreover, the cost of new antiviral drugs for treating hepatitis C can be as high as USD 100,000 per patient in some cases. Such high costs are expected to limit market growth in the coming years.



Some Key Highlights in the Report

By disease type, the market is bifurcated into hepatitis B, influenza, hepatitis C, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and others. The hepatitis B segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, an estimated 257 million people were living with chronic hepatitis B worldwide. Moreover, according to WHO data, in 2016, an estimated 887,000 people died from hepatitis B, making it one of the leading causes of death globally.

On the basis of drug type, the market is divided into nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTIs), protease inhibitors (PIs), entry inhibitors, and others. The NRTIs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. NRTIs are a class of drugs that work by inhibiting reverse transcriptase, an enzyme responsible for replication of retroviruses such as HIV-1.

By treatment type, the market is classified into combination therapy and single therapy. The combination therapy segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The segment is growing on account of the efficacy of combination therapy in treating viral infections. According to a study published in the journal AIDS, combination therapy is more effective than single-drug therapy in treating HIV infection.

By route of administration, the market is categorized into oral and parenteral. The oral segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The segment is growing on account of the convenience and ease of administration associated with oral drugs.

By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share of 37.1% by 2023. The region is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of the high prevalence of viral diseases and the availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2015, an estimated 3.2 million people in the U.S. were living with chronic hepatitis C.

Some major companies operating in the global market report include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Merck & Co., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Antiviral Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Antiviral Drugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising frequency of Influenza & other viral respiratory infections

4.2.2.2. Introduction of latest and more advanced drug formulations

4.2.2.3. Rise in public awareness regarding usage of antiviral therapeutics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Increase in cost & demand for in-depth Research and Development (R&D) activities in the area of drug discovery & development

4.2.3.2. Rise in demand for broad-spectrum, cost-effective & accessible options for antiviral drugs

4.2.3.3. Increase in precautionary measures, personal protection, and awareness about vaccine availability

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Antiviral Drugs Market By Drug Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Drug Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Generic Drugs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Branded Drugs

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Antiviral Drugs Market By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Influenza

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Hepatitis A, B & C

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Herpes

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV)

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7. Human Coronaviruses (HCoV)

6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Antiviral Drugs Market By Mechanism of Action Insights & Trends

7.1. Mechanism of Action Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. Protease Inhibitors

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Nucleoside Analogs

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Neuraminidase Inhibitors

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. DNA Polymerase Inhibitors

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Antiviral Drugs Market By Distribution Channel Insights & Trends

8.1. Distribution Channel Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Hospital Pharmacy Services

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Online Pharmacy Services

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4. Retail Pharmacy Services

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Antiviral Drugs Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. GlaxoSmithKline plc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Technology Insights

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Gilead Sciences Inc.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Technology Insights

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Merck & Co.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Technology Insights

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Novartis AG

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Technology Insights

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Technology Insights

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Technology Insights

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Abbvie Inc.

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Technology Insights

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Technology Insights

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Pfizer Inc.

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Technology Insights

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Dr. Reddy Laboratories Ltd.

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Technology Insights

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

