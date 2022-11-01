Poptential™ Offers Free Content for National American Indian Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poptential™, a family of award-winning social studies course packages that infuse lessons with digital storytelling, offers an array of engaging content to illustrate the culture, traditions, and history of Native Americans for National American Indian Heritage Month. Click to tweet.



Signed into law by President George H. W. Bush in 1990, November’s National American Indian Heritage Month is a time to celebrate and pay respect to Native Americans for their culture and contributions to the United States and to raise awareness about the challenges they have faced in the past and today.

Poptential American History Volume II curriculum and digital media examples offer a look at the battles and struggles of the Native Americans as they were removed from their homelands and separated from their families. Content includes:

Lakota Tribe’s Sacred Land: This video highlights the history of the Lakota tribe, showcasing the ongoing struggles of the Lakota people to reclaim their sacred land.

Plains Indians’ Greatest Victory: The defeat of General Custer and his army by the Sioux and Cheyenne tribes in 1876 is highlighted in a video about the Battle of Little Big Horn.

The Dawes Severalty Act: A video about the Dawes Act, passed in 1887, which broke up Native American tribes, diminished Indian identity, and allowed the Federal government to sell unclaimed communal Indian land.

Soul Crushing Re-education Camps: A mini-lesson about the cultural genocide of Native Americans features a video that brings to life the 19th-century Native American re-education camps. Native American children were put into re-education facilities, cutting them off from their families, and their heritage, and often overworking them and endangering their lives.

Poptential uses a variety of pop culture media to illustrate concepts, including those taken from sitcoms, movies, animations, cartoons, late-night shows, and other sources.

Poptential course packages are standards-based and developed by teachers. They include everything instructors need to teach a subject, including lessons, e-books, bell ringers, quizzes, and tests. All content is available via a digital platform that allows students to access lessons even in poor bandwidth environments.

Poptential course packages in American History, World History, U.S. Government/Civics, and Economics are available free at www.poptential.org.

About Certell, Inc.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 30,000 teachers from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell course packages have won a number of awards, including EdTech Digest Awards for Curriculum and Instruction Solution, Tech&Learning Best Tool for Back to School, Tech Edvocate Awards, Bronze Award of Excellence from the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys Awards. More information is available at certell.org or on Twitter @CertellOrg.

