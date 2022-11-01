MEDIA ADVISORY: Ontario Unions to Hold Emergency “Hands Off Workers’ Rights!” Rally

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m., Ontario workers will hold an emergency rally in response to the Ford government’s attack on basic labour freedoms.



The Keeping Students in Class Act, introduced by Ford’s Conservatives, pulls the plug on bargaining with education workers and imposes an unreasonable four-year contract. The legislation short-circuits the bargaining process and strips workers of their Charter-protected right to strike.

Workers will gather at the Ministry of Labour in Toronto to defend the right to fight for public education, good jobs, decent wages, and a better life.

Date: Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Ministry of Labour, 400 University Avenue, Toronto, ON

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Palermo

Director of Communications

Ontario Federation of Labour

mpalermo@ofl.ca | 416-894-3456

Cope343