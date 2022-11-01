Supremex Announces Strategic Acquisition in the United States

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Royal Envelope Corporation (“Royal Envelope”), an envelope manufacturer and lithography company located in Chicago. This transaction was concluded for a total cash consideration of US$18.7 million on a cash-free and debt-free basis plus US$2.0 million for manufacturing equipment that was recently commissioned.



“We are very excited with this acquisition that expands our reach in the fragmented U.S. envelope market and gives us a significant manufacturing presence in the U.S. Midwest,” said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. “Royal Envelope has established itself as one of the preeminent direct mail envelope manufacturers in North America, utilizing a modern fleet of envelope converting equipment, in-house lithographic printing and embellishing, targeting the financial services sector. We expect this acquisition will generate significant synergies and additional operating efficiencies throughout our network. We are pleased that John, Matt and Mike Pusatera will remain with the Supremex team.”

Founded in 1978, Royal Envelope operates two facilities in the greater Chicago area, focusing primarily on higher-end, specialized, highly decorated envelopes for the direct mail market. Its highly skilled workforce of 78 employees has developed an expertise in special format, coloured envelopes for direct mail applications. For the 12‑month period ended June 30, 2022, Royal Envelope generated sales of approximately US$38.8 million.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including (but not limited to) statements about synergies and operating efficiencies generated by the acquisition of Royal Envelope and the continued employment of Royal Envelope employees. Forward-looking information may include words such as anticipate, assumption, believe, could, expect, goal, guidance, intend, may, objective, outlook, plan, seek, should, strive, target and will. Such information relates to future events or future performance and reflects current assumptions, expectations and estimates of management as at the date of this press release. Supremex cautions that such assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions, including all of the current uncertainty resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its broader repercussions on the global economy, render such assumptions, although believed reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and actual results may differ materially from the conclusion, forecast or projection stated in such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: global health crisis, decline in envelope consumption, increase of competition, economic cycles, key personnel, labor shortage, contributions to employee benefits plans, raw material price increases and availability, operational disruption, exchange rate fluctuation, growth by acquisitions, availability of capital, credit risks with respect to trade receivables, interest rate fluctuation, concerns about protection of the environment, potential risk of litigation, cyber security and data protection and no guarantee to pay dividends. In addition, risks and uncertainties arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that could cause results to differ from those expected include, but are not limited to: potential government actions, changes in consumer behaviors and demand, changes in customer requirements, disruptions of the Company’s suppliers and supply chain, availability of personnel and uncertainty about the extent and duration of the pandemic. Such risks and uncertainties are discussed throughout the MD&A for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and, in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 in particular, in ‘’Risk Factors’’. Consequently, the Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking information will materialize. Readers should not place any undue reliance on such forward-looking information unless otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. The Company expressly disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2022 can be found on www.sedar.com and on Supremex’ website.

