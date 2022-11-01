Biosurgery Market Looks Positive, Reaching $26.25 Billion by 2030; CAGR 5.7%, Procedure & Products Volume

New York, USA, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biosurgery Market in 2021 was USD 15.93 billion, and by 2030 it will be worth USD 26.25 billion with a 5.7% CAGR. In biosurgery, surgical incisions and wounds are sealed using natural, synthetic, or semi-synthetic materials. It is frequently used to stop uncontrollable bleeding, create adhesion for sealing wounds or tissues, and restore damaged tissues and bones. The term "biosurgery" refers to the use of biological and synthetic materials during surgery to reduce the risk of infection, avoid excessive bleeding, and treat various surgical needs such as debridement of necrotic, devitalized wounds or tissues, slough, and deformities.







Biosurgery Market Insights:

On the basis of product type, in 2021, the surgical sealants segment ruled the biosurgery market.

In 2021, the hospital segment contributed to the biggest biosurgery market in terms of end-user.

On the basis of surgery, the general segment led the overall biosurgery market.

Geographically, North America contributed for the largest market with a share of nearly 32%.





Factors accelerating the Biosurgery Market growth :

Advancements in healthcare and rapid advancement in synthetic biology are expanding the overall growth of the market .

Biosurgery market growth is due to recent advancements in the field of surgery. The introduction of surgical robots has resulted in an increase in the number of procedures since robotic surgery decreases human touch and is powered by powerful computational technology, lowering the chance of error. As a result, these improvements increase the demand for biosurgery products and favourably influence market growth. The increasing use of biosurgery for effective blood loss management via minimally invasive hemostatic agents and surgical sealants rather than conventional staples and sutures is driving the market. Furthermore, market growth can be linked to significant healthcare structure investments and numerous research and development initiatives.





The market for biosurgery will grow significantly due to the quick breakthroughs in synthetic biology for regenerative tissue medicine. The development of improved biologics by businesses in industrialized nations also fosters the market for biosurgery's steady expansion.





Biosurgery Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Biosurgery Market segmentation has been performed on the basis of product type, application, End-user, and region.

By Product:

• Bone Graft Substitutes

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins

Demineralized bone matrix

Other Bone-Graft Substitutes

• Soft-tissue attachments

Synthetic meshes

Biological meshes

• Xenografts

• Allografts

• Hemostatic agents

Combination hemostatic agents

Thrombin-based hemostatic agents

Oxidized regenerated cellulose-based hemostatic agents





• Surgical sealants and adhesives

Natural/Biological Sealants and Adhesives





• Collagen

• Gelatin

• Fibrin

• Albumin

• Others

Synthetic and Semi-Synthetic Sealants and Adhesives





• Cyanoacrylate-Based Sealants and Adhesives

• Urethane-Based Sealants and Adhesives

• Peg Hydrogels

• Other

• Adhesion Barriers

Synthetic Adhesion Barriers





• Regenerated Cellulose-Based Adhesion Barriers

• Peg-Based Adhesion Barriers

• Hyaluronic Acid-Based Adhesion Barriers

• Other Synthetic Adhesion Barriers

Natural Adhesion Barriers





• Fibrin-Based Adhesion Barriers

• Collagen & Protein Adhesion Barriers

• Staple-Line Reinforcement Agents

By surgery:

General Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Others





By End-User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

By Region

North America

Mexico

Canada

United States

Rest of North America

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Uruguay

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA





On the basis of product type, in 2021, the surgical sealants segment ruled the biosurgery market. The prevalence of back discomfort and sports-related injuries has expanded the market for surgical sealants & adhesives. The immune system of the body also accepts biomaterials like fibrin and collagen-based adhesives quite well. Additionally, synthetic and artificial sealants have strong adhesive properties, which may be required in damage cases involving "awkward places."

On the basis of surgery, the general segment led the overall biosurgery market. It is because a general surgeon can perform a wide range of operations. A general surgeon, for instance, can support the treatment of hernias, hemorrhoids, colonoscopy, breast surgery, and even the removal of the appendix or gall bladder.

In 2021, the hospital segment contributed to the biggest biosurgery market in terms of end-user. It results from hospitals performing a growing amount of general and gynecological surgery compared to other end-use segments. The market for biosurgery has also been encouraged by the rise of contemporary biosurgery treatment methods and the expansion of multispecialty institutions.

Geographically, North America contributed for the largest market with a share of nearly 32%. It is driven by the increased prevalence of obesity, raising the demand for sophisticated surgical treatments, the frequency of orthopedic surgeries, the amount of money spent on healthcare, and public knowledge of the advantages. A well-developed healthcare infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies and treatments are further elements promoting market expansion in the area.

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 15.93 Billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 26.25 Billion Growth rate 5.7% The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, , competitive landscape, company ranking, growth factors, and trends Segmentation By Product Type, By Surgery, By Origin, By End User, and By Region. By Product Type Bone-Graft Substitutes, Soft-Tissue Attachments, Hemostatic Agents, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Adhesion Barriers, Staple-Line Reinforcement Agents By Surgery Orthopedic, General, Neurological, Cardiovascular, Reconstructive, Gynecological, Urological, and Thoracic By Origin Biological, Synthetic By End-User Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others By Region North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, U.K., China, Germany, Japan, India, Mexico, South Korea, Brazil, U.A.E., etc. Company Usability Profiles Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Medtronic Plc, Becton, Dickinson & Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker Corp., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., CSL Ltd., Hemostasis LLC., Pfizer Inc., Cyrolife Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Kuros Biosciences AG ,Orthofix Medical Inc., Smiths & Nephew Plc, ecm biosurgery, Genzyme biosurgery





Key players in Biosurgery Market:

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic Plc

CSI Ltd

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Stryker Corp.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

Becton, Dickinson & Co

Pfizer Inc.

Hemostasis LLC

Smiths & Nephew Plc

Zimmer Biomet

Kuros Biosciences AG

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Cyrolife Inc.

Tissue Regenix Group Plc

Betatech Medical

Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

RTI Surgicals

Samyang Holdings Corp.

Johnson and johnson





Recent Development

In September 2022, Arch Therapeutics, Inc., which is a marketer, & developer of novel self assembling wound care & biosurgical products announced the start of a multi-site clinical study to accelerate and augment payor adoption & differentiate the key benefits of the AC5® Advanced Wound System ("AC5") in treating difficult wounds.





An industry pioneer in the creation of self-adhesive surgical sealant films, Tissuemed, Ltd., a privately held company with its headquarters in Leeds, England, was acquired by Becton, Dickinson, and Company.





GTCR, a renowned private equity firm, announced that Barron Precision Instruments, LLC, a founder-owned medical device company specializing in ocular surgery products, has been acquired by Corza Medical, a major global manufacturer of cutting-edge surgical technology.





