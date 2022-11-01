Global Ultrafiltration Market Report to 2030 - Stringent Regulations Regarding Sustainable Policies Concerning the Environment are Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultrafiltration Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By Module, By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultrafiltration market is forecast to reach USD 5.72 Billion by 2030, according to a new report. Ultrafiltration is a pressure-driven separation process that uses membrane technology to separate macromolecules and colloids from a solution on the basis of molecular weight.

Increasing demand for safe drinking water, rapid industrialization and urbanization, stringent government regulations regarding wastewater discharge, and technological advancements are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period.



The market is anticipated to gain significant momentum in the next few years owing to the growing need for clean and safe water. In addition, rising awareness about the benefits of ultrafiltration, such as its ability to remove contaminants from water, is expected to boost market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing investment by leading companies in research and development activities is expected to create new opportunities for market expansion in the near future.



Technological advancement is one of the key trends being witnessed in the ultrafiltration market. Membrane manufacturers are continuously investing in research and development to develop new and improved membranes with higher flux and better selectivity. In December 2017, DowDuPont Inc. announced the launch of its new product, the FILMTECT EC-LM (Enhanced Chemistry - Low Minerals) Element. This product is designed for use in low-mineral water applications and offers high flux and stable operation.



In April 2019, Pentair announced the launch of a new product in its membrane filters portfolio, the NFP-DBP Hollow Fiber Ultrafiltration Module. This module is designed for use in water and wastewater treatment applications. With a pore size of 0.01 microns, it provides high flux and removes bacteria, viruses, and particulate matter from water.



Further key findings from the report suggest

In terms of application, the ultrafiltration market has been categorized into drinking water treatment, wastewater treatment, process water treatment, and others. Among these, the wastewater treatment application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ultrafiltration market has been classified on the basis of membrane type into polymeric, ceramic, and others. The polymeric membranes segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to their low cost and easy availability as compared to other membrane types.

On the basis of module type, the ultrafiltration market has been classified into cassette modules, plate-and-frame modules, and others. The plate-and-frame modules segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to their ability to provide a larger surface area for filtration, thereby increasing the efficiency of the overall process.

The ultrafiltration market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industry into municipal, power, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, and others. The municipal application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for clean water from urban areas.

Geographically, the ultrafiltration market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Key participants Pentair, Dowdupont, Inge, Pall Corporation, Koch Membrane Systems, 3M, Hydranautics, Hyflux, Toray Industries, Inc., and Alfa Laval, among others.

