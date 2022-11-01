Hereditary Testing Market Size In 2022 [6.4% CAGR]: forecasts, development and specialties 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Hereditary Testing Market.

“The global hereditary testing market size was valued at USD 6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register at a CAGR of 6.4% and expected to reach at USD 10.50 billion in 2029 during the forecast period 2022 to 2029”

Description and forecast for the industry:

Hereditary Testing is a type of medical test that detects changes in genes, chromosomes, or proteins. Genetic test results confirm or rule out suspected genetic conditions and indicate a person's risk of developing or inheriting a genetic disorder. A variety of Hereditary Testing are available to analyze genetic, chromosomal, or protein alterations. In choosing the right test, doctors evaluate many criteria, including suspected diseases and disorders and genetic variants commonly associated with those conditions. If the diagnosis is inconclusive, tests that look at multiple genes or chromosomes can be done. If you suspect a specific problem, you can run more targeted tests.

Hereditary Testing often looks for changes in DNA called mutations or variants. Genetic testing can help you and your family get better treatment in many situations. For example, genetic testing can provide diagnostics for genetic disorders such as Fragile X Syndrome, or information about cancer risk. There are many types of genetic testing. Genetic testing uses blood or saliva samples and usually provides results within a few weeks. We share DNA with our family members, so if you have a genetic condition, your family members may as well.

“One of the major market drivers is the growing field of reproductive genetic health. The population’s rising acceptance of hereditary testing, resulting in faster revenue growth.”

Instance Developments->

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek.

CENTOGENE is a rare disease company focused on transforming clinical, genetic, and biochemical data into medical solutions for patients. CENTOGENE is a world leader in the field of genetic diagnostics for rare diseases dedicated to improve patients’ lives every day.

Aggressive Dashboard- Companies Mentioned -> Agilent Technologies, Inc., Centogene N.V., CooperSurgical, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fulgent Genetics, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Medgenome, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Natera, Inc, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sophia Genetics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, and Twist Bioscience.

Market Segmentation Summary

Hereditary testing market is broadly classified into disease type, technology and region. Based on disease type, the market is further segmented into hereditary cancer testing and hereditary non-cancer testing.

Based on disease type, the cancer hereditary testing category is predicted to grow at fastest rate. Based on technology, the molecular hereditary testing category had 54.2 percent of the revenue market share, and this dominance is likely to continue during the forecast period.

The fact that genetic analysis is the most extensively used tool for hereditary genetic screening accounts for the market’s growth.

Hereditary Testing Market Segmentation Market Indicators: Details By Disease Type Hereditary Cancer Testing

Hereditary Non-Cancer Testing Historical Data: 2017-2021 by Technology Cytogenetic

Biochemical

Molecular Testing Forecast Period: 2022-2029 by End-User Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Other End Users Base Year: 2021 by Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa CAGR: 6.4% Market Size in 2020: US $ 6 billion Market size in 2028: US $ 10.50 billion

Regional Share Analysis->

Europe is expected to provide the largest revenue market share and this dominance is expected to persist throughout the forecast period. This may be due to the presence of large companies providing genetic testing, the widespread use of modern medicines, and government regulations that ensure the integrity of genetic testing screening. The North American market is expected to account for the majority of global sales. Multiple regulatory regimes, high frequency and awareness of the negative effects and economic importance of genetic diseases and commercial acceptance of genetic testing are factors driving growth in the region.



Some Important Points Answered in this Hereditary Testing Market Report Are Given Below:

Outline of product portfolio including product development, planning and positioning

Details key operational strategies focusing on R&D strategies, corporate structures, localization strategies, manufacturing capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of market returns over the forecast period.

Examine different market prospects using Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST and SWOT analysis.

Study of the segment expected to dominate the market.

A study on analysis of regions projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period





