Fancamp Exploration Ltd. Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“Fancamp” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“AGM”) held on October 31st, 2022, in Montreal, Quebec.



The Corporation announces that all resolutions put forward to shareholders in the Fancamp Management Information Circular (“Circular”) dated September 30th, 2022, were overwhelmingly approved. Fancamp also announces that the nominees listed in the Circular for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) were elected as Directors of the Corporation. The number of Directors has been set at six and Mark Billings, Greg Ferron, Ashwath Mehra, Rajesh Sharma, Mathieu Stephens and Charles Tarnocai have been re-elected to the Corporation’s Board of Directors.

Shareholders at the meeting approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants as the Corporation’s auditors for the next ensuing year. Fancamp shareholders also re-approved the Corporation’s “rolling 10%” stock option plan pursuant to which the Corporation may issue stock options to eligible participants.

Fancamp is a growing Canadian mineral exploration corporation dedicated to its value-added strategy of progressing priority mineral properties through exploration and innovative development. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims encompassing over 158,000 hectares across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation continues to identify near term cash-flow generating opportunities and in parallel aims to advance its investments in strategic mineral properties. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements Company NeoTerrex Corporation in addition to an investment in a zinc mine planned to be restarted in Nova Scotia. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

