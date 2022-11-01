Insights on the Metal Cutting Tool Global Market to 2031 - Rising Popularity and Technological Advancements in Additive Manufacturing is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Cutting Tool Market By Tool Type, By Product Type, By Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal cutting tool market was valued at $65,485.4 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $97,870.4 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A metal cutting tool is a tool used to remove material from a metal work piece through the process of shear deformation. The cutting process may be achieved by using a single-point or multi-point tool. Single-point tools are used to remove material by means of one cutting edge, in shaping, turning, plaining, and other similar operations. Multipoint tools are used in milling, drilling, and grinding.



Rise in popularity and technological advancements in additive manufacturing has increased the demand for metal cutting tools. For instance, the 3D printing technology that permits to make three-dimensional objects through printing is rapidly gaining interests of key players within the industry. 3D printing benefits, such as optimum use of raw materials, waste reduction, and simple production of varied complex geometries are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Metal cutting tools are designed with inserts or replaceable tips and solid round tools. In these, the leading edge consists of a separate piece of fabric, either brazed tools, welded or clamped on to the tool body. In addition, metal cutting tools inserts and solid round tools are utilized in many applications across various industries, like automotive, aerospace and defense, construction electronics.



Major players are adopting product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of tool robot's market. For instance, in February 2020, Makita Corporation launched new 18V LXT cordless brushless threaded rod cutter, metal hole puncher and 12 Amp Recipro Saw. This is expected to improve the product portfolio of the company.



The COVID-19 pandemic forced many companies in the global metal cutting tools market to halt business operations for a short term to comply with new government regulations to curb the spread of the disease. This halt in operations directly impacts revenue flow of the global metal cutting tools market. In addition, there is a halt in manufacturing of industrial products, owing to lack of raw materials and manpower in the lockdown period. Further, no new consignments are received by companies that operate in this sector. Hence, halt in industrial activities and lockdowns for several months has affected the global metal cutting tools market and the market is anticipated to witness a slow recovery during the forecast period.



The key players profiled in the metal cutting tools market report include, EHWA DIAMOND, Hilti Corporation, Ingersoll Cutting Tools, Iscar Ltd., Kennametal Inc., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sandvik AB, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., and Snap-on Incorporated.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global metal cutting toolA market trends and dynamics.

In-depth market analysis is conducted by the global metal cutting tool market estimations for key market segments between 2021 and 2031.

Extensive analysis of the metal cutting tool market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global metal cutting tool market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global metal cutting tool industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: METAL CUTTING TOOL MARKET, BY TOOL TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Indexable Inserts

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Solid Round Tools

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: METAL CUTTING TOOL MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Lathe

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Drilling Machine

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Milling Machine

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Grinding Machine

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: METAL CUTTING TOOL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Automotive

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Electronics

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Construction

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Aerospace and Defence

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: METAL CUTTING TOOL MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Fanuc America Corporation

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Amada Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 BIG Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Sandvik

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Komatsu Ltd.

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Kennametal

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Doosan Machine Tools Co. Ltd.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Ingersoll Cutting Tool Company

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Tiangong International Co.

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Hitachi Metals

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6b1gn3

