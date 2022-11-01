OneWater Marine Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

BUFORD, Ga., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) (the “Company” or “OneWater”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that day.



To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI947af496713449f3bf4160df6596df01

Alternatively, a live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the “Events” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.onewatermarine.com/ where it will be archived for one year.

About OneWater Marine Inc.

OneWater Marine Inc. is one of the largest and fastest-growing premium marine retailers in the United States. OneWater operates a total of 98 retail locations, 12 distribution centers / warehouses and multiple online marketplaces in 20 different states, several of which are in the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. OneWater offers a broad range of products and services and has diversified revenue streams, which include the sale of new and pre-owned boats, finance and insurance products, parts and accessories, maintenance, repair and other services.