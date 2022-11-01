CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. Welcomes New Corporate Development Executive

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daniel Clarke, Chief Executive Officer and Rick Staples, President of CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. (“CSV”), are pleased to announce the addition of Chris Dutcher to CSV’s leadership team as Vice President, Corporate Development. Mr. Dutcher brings to CSV more than 25 years of business and corporate development experience with midsized and senior midstream companies based in Alberta. Mr. Dutcher has been a strong contributor to CSV’s growth over the past year and a half and played an important role in the development of CSV’s recently announced Albright sour gas plant. In his new role, Mr. Dutcher will be responsible for pursuing and developing strategic growth initiatives commensurate with CSV’s growth strategy.

“Chris is a well-known midstream veteran in Alberta’s energy industry. He brings a wealth of experience, and I am very excited to have him join the CSV team,” said CSV’s President, Rick Staples.

About CSV Midstream Solutions Corp.

CSV Midstream is a Calgary-based company offering a full suite of services for complete midstream solutions. With a vision to advance midstream, they provide innovative, sustainable strategies in the engineering, design, construction, operation and management of natural gas and NGL assets, including sweet and sour gas processing, liquids handling and fractionation, and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. CSV Midstream’s primary focus is the developing natural gas energy industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin.

For more information about CSV Midstream, please visit csvmidstream.com.

Contact Information for CSV Midstream

Daniel Clarke

Chief Executive Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: daniel.clarke@csvmidstream.com

Don Rawson

Chief Financial Officer

t: 587.316.6900

e: don.rawson@csvmidstream.com