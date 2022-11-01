Repligen Extends and Expands Long-Term Supply Agreement with Purolite for Affinity Ligands

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) today announced that is has extended its long-term supply agreement with Purolite, An Ecolab Company (“Purolite”), for the development and manufacturing of affinity ligands focused on monoclonal antibodies (“mAb”) and antibody fragments. Repligen entered into an exclusive agreement with Purolite in 2018 for the development and supply of NGL-Impact® Protein A ligands. This agreement extends our exclusive partnership to 2032 and broadens the scope of the partnership to now include ligands targeting mAb fragments.

Tony J. Hunt, President and CEO of Repligen, said, “We are delighted with the progress we have made working with Purolite and now Ecolab to establish the NGL family of Protein A ligands in the marketplace. This extension and product line expansion is well aligned with our Proteins strategy and supports the acceleration in market adoption of the Praesto® affinity resin portfolio. It provides Purolite with exclusive access to new best-in-class mAb fragment ligands developed at Avitide, in addition to the NGL portfolio developed at Navigo GmbH, and solidifies Repligen as Purolite’s exclusive development and manufacturing scale-up partner. Additionally, Repligen will continue to receive access to Purolite’s leading-edge base bead technology, as we proceed with the development and commercialization of novel affinity resins focused on new modalities and gene therapy.”

Hayley Crowe, Senior VP and General Manager of Purolite, said, “Purolite and Repligen have for years worked together to bring industry-best protein A ligands and chromatography resins into the bioprocessing market. Our partnership has been remarkably successful and this agreement reaffirms our commitment to leadership in affinity solutions while enhancing our commitment to the security of supply of our highly competitive agarose-based Protein A resins.”

Repligen Corporation is a global company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that enable efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our focus areas are Filtration, Chromatography, Process Analytics, Fluid Management and Proteins.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of such laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding future financial performance and our collaboration with Purolite and the expected benefits of such arrangement, including expectations for market adoption and its impact on affinity solutions, and beliefs about technology, supply and processes and other statements identified by words like “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” or “could” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including risks discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the quarterly, current and other reports that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen does not undertake to update, whether written or oral, any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.