LGI Homes Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Full Year 2022 Guidance

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights and Comparisons to Third Quarter 2021

Net Income decreased 10.1% to $90.4 million, or $3.88 Basic EPS and $3.85 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes decreased 14.4% to $108.7 million

Home Sales Revenues decreased 27.2% to $547.1 million

Home Closings decreased 38.1% to 1,547 homes closed

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 17.6% to $353,635

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 160 basis points to 28.5%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 130 basis points to 29.5%

Active Selling Communities at September 30, 2022 of 93

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Highlights and Comparisons to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Net Income decreased 8.1% to $292.5 million, or $12.42 Basic EPS and $12.29 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes decreased 7.0% to $371.3 million

Home Sales Revenues decreased 19.2% to $1.8 billion

Home Closings decreased 34.7% to 5,173 homes closed

Average Sales Price Per Home Closed increased 23.6% to $351,091

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 300 basis points to 30.0%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 280 basis points to 31.2%

Total Owned and Controlled lots of 76,453

Ending backlog of 1,255 homes valued at $428.3 million



*Non-GAAP

Please see “ Non-GAAP Measures ” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total liquidity of $180.0 million at September 30, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $52.7 million and $127.3 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 42.3% at September 30, 2022, compared to 35.1% at December 31, 2021

Management Comments

“Considering the headwinds currently impacting the housing market, I am pleased to share the strong performance we delivered in the third quarter,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“We closed 1,547 homes during the quarter, resulting in $547.1 million dollars in revenue. Despite the decline in home closings compared to the third quarter of last year, ongoing cost controls and thoughtful pricing actions, on a market-by-market basis, enabled us to deliver several third quarter profitability records including gross margin of 28.5%, adjusted gross margin of 29.5% and pre-tax net income margin of 19.9%.

“Mortgage rates continued to increase throughout the quarter, further stretching affordability and sidelining potential homebuyers. While our marketing efforts have successfully uncovered buyer demand, particularly for homes available to close quickly, finding easily qualified buyers remains a headwind. To begin solving for this affordability gap, we have implemented numerous financing initiatives and, in select communities, reduced sales prices to levels that make ownership more achievable. Though the market remains challenging, we saw positive results from our efforts, including a 77.8% sequential increase in our net orders during the quarter. Additionally, we continued to leverage our strong relationships with single-family rental partners to supplement our retail home closings.

“Given our performance to date and outlook for the remainder of the year, we are updating our full year guidance for 2022. We now expect to close between 6,700 and 7,100 homes at an average sales price between $340,000 and $350,000 and to end the year with between 95 and 100 active communities.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “Despite the current challenges, we remain positive about the long-term outlook for the housing market. While demand may ebb and flow for a time, and often for good reason, people will continue to be drawn to homeownership and the lifestyle and financial benefits it creates. Mindful of this, we continue to manage our business with a focus on our long-term growth and profitability. As we navigate this dynamic period, our focus remains on the disciplined allocation of capital to support future community count growth while prioritizing the strength of our balance sheet to capitalize on attractive opportunities to enhance our growth and deliver profitable results for many years to come.”

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company is providing the following updates to its guidance for the full year 2022. The Company now expects:

Home closings between 6,700 and 7,100

Active selling communities at the end of 2022 between 95 and 100

Average sales price per home closed between $340,000 and $350,000

Gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues between 27.7% and 28.7%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues between 29.0% and 30.0% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues

SG&A as a percentage of home sales revenues between 11.0% and 12.0%

Effective tax rate between 21.0% and 22.0%



This updated outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, mortgage rates and availability, in the remainder of 2022 are similar to those experienced so far in the fourth quarter 2022 and that construction costs, availability of land, and land development costs in the remainder of 2022 are consistent with the Company’s most recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,660 $ 50,514 Accounts receivable 37,450 57,909 Real estate inventory 2,871,900 2,085,904 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 32,109 40,702 Property and equipment, net 26,051 16,944 Other assets 72,976 81,676 Deferred tax assets, net 7,636 6,198 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 3,112,800 $ 2,351,865 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 55,242 $ 14,172 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 220,476 136,609 Notes payable 1,230,101 805,236 Total liabilities 1,505,819 956,017 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,229,758 shares issued and 23,290,286 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 26,963,915 shares issued and 23,917,359 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 272 269 Additional paid-in capital 305,357 291,577 Retained earnings 1,656,374 1,363,922 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,939,472 shares and 3,046,556 shares, respectively (355,022 ) (259,920 ) Total equity 1,606,981 1,395,848 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,112,800 $ 2,351,865





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 547,074 $ 751,608 $ 1,816,193 $ 2,249,073 Cost of sales 391,275 549,319 1,270,628 1,642,756 Selling expenses 33,938 39,871 111,605 127,450 General and administrative 27,284 24,480 84,657 72,479 Operating income 94,577 137,938 349,303 406,388 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 13,314 — 13,976 Other income, net (14,124 ) (2,370 ) (21,960 ) (6,979 ) Net income before income taxes 108,701 126,994 371,263 399,391 Income tax provision 18,311 26,444 78,811 81,049 Net income $ 90,390 $ 100,550 $ 292,452 $ 318,342 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.88 $ 4.10 $ 12.42 $ 12.85 Diluted $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 12.29 $ 12.72 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,272,811 24,508,134 23,552,211 24,766,260 Diluted 23,488,325 24,824,320 23,805,086 25,030,161





Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 547,074 $ 751,608 $ 1,816,193 $ 2,249,073 Cost of sales 391,275 549,319 1,270,628 1,642,756 Gross margin 155,799 202,289 545,565 606,317 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 4,617 8,603 14,865 29,718 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 1,162 952 5,470 3,210 Adjusted gross margin $ 161,578 $ 211,844 $ 565,900 $ 639,245 Gross margin % (2) 28.5 % 26.9 % 30.0 % 27.0 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 29.5 % 28.2 % 31.2 % 28.4 %





(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates. (2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.





Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count, Average Monthly Absorption Rates and Closing Community Count by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 228,448 681 $ 335,460 33.0 6.9 34 Southeast 138,478 419 330,496 23.3 6.0 24 Northwest 46,774 95 492,358 7.0 4.5 7 West 65,064 155 419,768 11.0 4.7 11 Florida 68,310 197 346,751 18.7 3.5 17 Total $ 547,074 1,547 $ 353,635 93.0 5.5 93





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Community Count at End of Period Central $ 287,878 1,072 $ 268,543 34.7 10.3 33 Southeast 146,166 551 265,274 24.0 7.7 26 Northwest 148,515 325 456,969 12.3 8.8 12 West 90,592 248 365,290 12.7 6.5 13 Florida 78,457 303 258,934 19.0 5.3 19 Total $ 751,608 2,499 $ 300,764 102.7 8.1 103





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average

Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 807,400 2,460 $ 328,211 31.3 8.7 Southeast 328,510 1,018 322,701 21.0 5.4 Northwest 220,440 429 513,846 8.6 5.5 West 244,603 598 409,035 11.2 5.9 Florida 215,240 668 322,216 19.0 3.9 Total $ 1,816,193 5,173 $ 351,091 91.1 6.3





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average Community Count Average Monthly

Absorption Rate Central $ 924,591 3,547 $ 260,668 36.7 10.7 Southeast 442,431 1,731 255,593 25.8 7.5 Northwest 372,903 876 425,688 11.1 8.8 West 252,553 729 346,438 11.3 7.1 Florida 256,595 1,033 248,398 19.8 5.8 Total $ 2,249,073 7,916 $ 284,117 104.7 8.4





Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of September 30, 2022.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 As of September 30, 2022 Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 2,460 23,326 4,512 27,838 Southeast 1,018 15,687 4,035 19,722 Northwest 429 6,814 2,162 8,976 West 598 9,698 1,960 11,658 Florida 668 5,102 3,157 8,259 Total 5,173 60,627 15,826 76,453





(1) Of the 60,627 owned lots as of September 30, 2022, 48,516 were raw/under development lots and 12,111 were finished lots. Finished lots included 1,541 completed homes, including information centers, and 2,569 homes in progress.





Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (4) 2021 (5) Net orders (1) 4,373 8,044 Cancellation rate (2) 21.0 % 18.8 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 1,255 3,090 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 428,293 $ 959,786





(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period. (2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period. (3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount. (4) As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 591 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business. (5) As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 563 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.



