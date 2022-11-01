Harsco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter Revenues from Continuing Operations Totaled $487 Million, An Increase of 4 Percent Over Prior-Year Quarter (or 9 Percent Excluding FX Translation Impacts)





CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) today reported third quarter 2022 results. On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, third quarter of 2022 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.01. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2022 were $0.10. These figures compare with third quarter of 2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.06 and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.15.

GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $30 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $70 million in the quarter, compared to the Company's previously provided guidance range of $54 million to $59 million.

“Harsco delivered solid third quarter results, reinforcing our position as a leading provider of recycling and reuse solutions within the industrial waste market,” said Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. “In the Clean Earth segment, we made tremendous progress during the quarter to boost overall performance and drive margins by focusing on key initiatives. These benefits offset external challenges within Harsco Environmental and support our improved guidance.

“Looking further to the future, the outlook for each of our businesses is promising. There is tremendous opportunity for additional improvements in CE that will further lift margins, while Harsco Environmental’s competitive position has never been stronger. HE continues to differentiate itself through best-in-class service and safety as well as innovation. Concerning the divestiture of our Rail business, we continue to manage the supply chain and inflationary impacts on a few large international contracts. Such efforts should reduce the economic risks of these contracts and facilitate the sale of the business. Overall, we’re confident that continued execution against our strategic initiatives and business growth, along with our focus on deleveraging the business and stronger cash flow, will deliver sustained value creation for our stakeholders over time.”

Harsco Corporation—Selected Third Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Revenues $ 487 $ 470 Operating income from continuing operations - GAAP $ 30 $ 27 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ 0.01 $ 0.06 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 70 $ 68 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 14.4 % 14.4 % Adjusted diluted EPS - Non GAAP $ 0.10 $ 0.15

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense.

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $487 million, an increase of 4 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. Clean Earth realized an increase in revenues compared to the second quarter of 2021 while Environmental revenues decreased due to currency translation impacts. Foreign currency translation negatively impacted third quarter 2022 revenues by approximately $24 million (5 percent), compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $30 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP operating income of $27 million in the same quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA totaled $70 million in the third quarter of 2022 versus $68 million in the third quarter of the prior year. Clean Earth experienced higher adjusted EBITDA relative to the prior-year quarter, while Environmental's adjusted EBITDA was below the comparable quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter Business Review

Environmental

($ in millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Revenues $ 265 $ 270 Operating income - GAAP $ 22 $ 28 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 51 $ 56 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 19.1 % 20.7 %

Environmental revenues totaled $265 million in the third quarter of 2022, an decrease of 2 percent compared with the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to FX translation impacts, partially offset by higher ecoproductsTM volumes and services activity at certain sites. The segment's GAAP operating income and adjusted EBITDA totaled $22 million and $51 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $28 million and adjusted EBITDA of $56 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned FX impacts as well as lower commodity prices, operating cost inflation, and fewer asset sales relative to the prior-year quarter.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Revenues $ 222 $ 200 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 17 $ 10 Adjusted EBITDA - Non GAAP $ 28 $ 21 Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non GAAP 12.7 % 10.2 %

Clean Earth revenues totaled $222 million in the third quarter of 2022, an 11 percent increase over the prior-year quarter as a result of higher services pricing and volume growth from retail and industrial customers. The segment's GAAP operating income was $17 million and adjusted EBITDA was $28 million in the third quarter of 2022. These figures compare with $10 million of operating income and $21 million of adjusted EBITDA in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings resulted from price increases as well as cost reductions and operational efficiencies. These benefits were partially offset by inflationary impacts. As a result, Clean Earth's adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 12.7 percent in the third quarter of 2022 versus 10.2 percent in the comparable quarter of 2021.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $13 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $33 million in the prior-year period. Free cash flow (excluding Rail) was $(31) million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $2 million in the prior-year period. The change in free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to working capital changes, exclusive of account receivable securitization (some of which is timing related) as well as higher net capital spending and cash interest payments.

2022 Outlook

The Company has increased the mid-point of its 2022 adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect an improved outlook for Clean Earth, partially offset by lower expectations for Environmental. Key drivers compared with prior guidance include the following; (1) Clean Earth: benefits from improvement initiatives and higher margins; and (2) Environmental: negative impacts from FX translation as well as lower service and ecoproductsTM volumes, which are largely attributable to the energy-crisis in Europe and rising interest rates. Summary Outlook highlights are as follows:

2022 Full Year Outlook(Continuing Operations) Current August Outlook GAAP Operating Income/(Loss) $(44) - $(51) million $(53) - $(63) million Adjusted EBITDA $216 - $223 million $210 - $220 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(1.52) - $(1.62) $(1.58) - $(1.72) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.02) - $0.08 $0.00 - $(0.13) Free Cash Flow $90 - $100 million $115 - $125 million Net Interest Expense $70 - $71 million $68 - $70 million Pension Income (Non-Operating) $8 million $9 million Net Capital Expenditures $120 - $125 million $125 - $130 million Q4 2022 Outlook(Continuing Operations) GAAP Operating Income $8 - $15 million Adjusted EBITDA $47 - $54 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.10) - $(0.19) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share $(0.02) - $(0.12)

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results and respond to questions from the investment community. Those who wish to listen to the conference call webcast should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.harsco.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing (833) 634-5019, or (412) 902-4237 for international callers. Please ask to join the Harsco Corporation call. Listeners are advised to dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the call. If you are unable to listen to the live call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

The nature of the Company's business, together with the number of countries in which it operates, subject it to changing economic, competitive, regulatory and technological conditions, risks and uncertainties. In accordance with the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Company provides the following cautionary remarks regarding important factors that, among others, could cause future results to differ materially from the results contemplated by forward-looking statements, including the expectations and assumptions expressed or implied herein. Forward-looking statements contained herein could include, among other things, statements about management's confidence in and strategies for performance; expectations for new and existing products, technologies and opportunities; and expectations regarding growth, sales, cash flows, and earnings. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of such terms as "may," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "likely," "estimate," "outlook," "plan" or other comparable terms.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from those implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) changes in the worldwide business environment in which the Company operates, including changes in general economic conditions or changes due to COVID-19 and governmental and market reactions to COVID-19; (2) changes in currency exchange rates, interest rates, commodity and fuel costs and capital costs; (3) changes in the performance of equity and bond markets that could affect, among other things, the valuation of the assets in the Company's pension plans and the accounting for pension assets, liabilities and expenses; (4) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including environmental, occupational health and safety, tax and import tariff standards and amounts; (5) market and competitive changes, including pricing pressures, market demand and acceptance for new products, services and technologies; (6) the Company's inability or failure to protect its intellectual property rights from infringement in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates; (7) failure to effectively prevent, detect or recover from breaches in the Company's cybersecurity infrastructure; (8) unforeseen business disruptions in one or more of the many countries in which the Company operates due to political instability, civil disobedience, armed hostilities, public health issues or other calamities; (9) disruptions associated with labor disputes and increased operating costs associated with union organization; (10) the seasonal nature of the Company's business; (11) the Company's ability to successfully enter into new contracts and complete new acquisitions or strategic ventures in the time-frame contemplated, or at all; (12) the Company's ability to negotiate, complete, and integrate strategic transactions; (13) failure to complete a divestiture of the Rail division, as announced on November 2, 2021 on satisfactory terms, or at all; (14) potential severe volatility in the capital or commodity markets; (15) failure to retain key management and employees; (16) the outcome of any disputes with customers, contractors and subcontractors; (17) the financial condition of the Company's customers, including the ability of customers (especially those that may be highly leveraged, have inadequate liquidity or whose business is significantly impacted by COVID-19) to maintain their credit availability; (18) implementation of environmental remediation matters; (19) risk and uncertainty associated with intangible assets; (20) the risk that the Company may be unable to implement fully and successfully the expected incremental actions at Clean Earth due to market conditions or otherwise and may fail to deliver the expected resulting benefits; and (21) other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. A further discussion of these, along with other potential risk factors, can be found in Part II, Item 1A “Risk Factors,” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022, and Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. The Company cautions that these factors may not be exhaustive and that many of these factors are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. The Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Measurements of financial performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP should be considered as supplements to, and not substitutes for, performance measurements calculated or derived in accordance with GAAP. Any such measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly-titled measurements employed by other companies.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations adjusted for unusual items and acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. It is important to note that such intangible assets contribute to revenue generation and that intangible asset amortization related to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangible assets have been fully amortized. The Company’s management believes Adjusted diluted earnings per share is useful to investors because it provides an overall understanding of the Company’s historical and future prospects. Exclusion of unusual items permits evaluation and comparison of results for the Company’s core business operations, and it is on this basis that management internally assesses the Company’s performance. Exclusion of acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense, the amount of which can vary by the timing, size and nature of the Company’s acquisitions, facilitates more consistent internal comparisons of operating results over time between the Company’s newly acquired and long-held businesses, and comparisons with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.

Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of income from continuing operations adjusted to add back income tax expense; equity income of unconsolidated entities, net; net interest expense; defined benefit pension income (expense); facility fees and debt-related income (expense); and depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs); and excludes unusual items. Segment Adjusted EBITDA consists of operating income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude unusual items and add back depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs). The sum of the Segments’ Adjusted EBITDA and Corporate Adjusted EBITDA equals consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. The Company‘s management believes Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to investors because management reviews Adjusted EBITDA in assessing and evaluating performance.

Free cash flow: Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and consists of net cash provided (used) by operating activities less capital expenditures and expenditures for intangible assets; and plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures, total proceeds from sales of assets and certain transaction-related / debt-refinancing expenditures. The Company's management believes that Free cash flow is meaningful to investors because management reviews Free cash flow for planning and performance evaluation purposes. It is important to note that Free cash flow does not represent the total residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements and settlements of foreign currency forward exchange contracts, are not deducted from this measure. Free cash flow excludes the former Harsco Rail Segment since the segment is reported as discontinued operations. This presentation provides a basis for comparison of ongoing operations and prospects.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 442,775 $ 430,824 $ 1,300,828 $ 1,274,814 Product revenues 44,139 39,561 119,935 111,510 Total revenues 486,914 470,385 1,420,763 1,386,324 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 357,194 344,050 1,072,545 1,018,885 Cost of products sold 35,609 31,289 100,476 89,269 Selling, general and administrative expenses 64,146 70,629 201,234 213,048 Research and development expenses 193 331 545 811 Goodwill impairment charge — — 104,580 — Other (income) expenses, net (351 ) (2,835 ) 515 (7,993 ) Total costs and expenses 456,791 443,464 1,479,895 1,314,020 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 30,123 26,921 (59,132 ) 72,304 Interest income 952 544 2,289 1,668 Interest expense (19,751 ) (15,741 ) (51,535 ) (47,640 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,511 ) (198 ) (894 ) (5,506 ) Defined benefit pension income 2,118 3,887 6,775 11,777 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 10,931 15,413 (102,497 ) 32,603 Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (9,376 ) (7,816 ) (7,482 ) (14,714 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net (128 ) (293 ) (373 ) (488 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 1,427 7,304 (110,352 ) 17,401 Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses 1,993 1,301 (35,225 ) 12,904 Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses (539 ) 1,223 5,282 (3,832 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,454 2,524 (29,943 ) 9,072 Net income (loss) 2,881 9,828 (140,295 ) 26,473 Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (802 ) (2,264 ) (3,056 ) (5,386 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation $ 2,079 $ 7,564 $ (143,351 ) $ 21,087 Amounts attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 625 $ 5,040 $ (113,408 ) $ 12,015 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,454 2,524 (29,943 ) 9,072 Net income (loss) attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 2,079 $ 7,564 $ (143,351 ) $ 21,087 Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,531 79,287 79,469 79,214 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (1.43 ) $ 0.15 Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 (0.38 ) 0.11 Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.03 (a) $ 0.10 (a) $ (1.80 ) (a) $ 0.27 (a) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 79,567 80,275 79,469 80,356 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (1.43 ) $ 0.15 Discontinued operations 0.02 0.03 (0.38 ) 0.11 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Harsco Corporation common stockholders $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ (1.80 ) (a) $ 0.26

(a) Does not total due to rounding.

HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



(In thousands) September 30

2022 December 31

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,740 $ 82,908 Restricted cash 3,297 4,220 Trade accounts receivable, net 269,890 377,881 Other receivables 26,307 33,059 Inventories 80,714 70,493 Prepaid expenses 33,592 31,065 Current portion of assets held-for-sale 261,888 265,413 Other current assets 39,617 9,934 Total current assets 797,045 874,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 629,895 653,913 Right-of-use assets, net 104,227 101,576 Goodwill 744,780 883,109 Intangible assets, net 372,002 402,801 Deferred income tax assets 16,681 17,883 Assets held-for-sale 63,864 71,234 Other assets 42,901 48,419 Total assets $ 2,771,395 $ 3,053,908 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 9,463 $ 7,748 Current maturities of long-term debt 16,784 10,226 Accounts payable 203,900 186,126 Accrued compensation 38,041 48,165 Income taxes payable 4,271 6,378 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 25,989 25,590 Current portion of liabilities of assets held-for-sale 157,231 161,999 Other current liabilities 136,019 155,159 Total current liabilities 591,698 601,391 Long-term debt 1,314,918 1,359,446 Retirement plan liabilities 49,286 93,693 Operating lease liabilities 77,304 74,571 Liabilities of assets held-for-sale 7,437 8,492 Environmental liabilities 26,678 28,435 Deferred tax liabilities 32,497 33,826 Other liabilities 45,442 48,284 Total liabilities 2,145,260 2,248,138 HARSCO CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 145,390 144,883 Additional paid-in capital 223,172 215,528 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (596,764 ) (560,139 ) Retained earnings 1,651,159 1,794,510 Treasury stock (848,439 ) (846,622 ) Total Harsco Corporation stockholders’ equity 574,518 748,160 Noncontrolling interests 51,617 57,610 Total equity 626,135 805,770 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,771,395 $ 3,053,908





HARSCO CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 2,881 $ 9,828 $ (140,295 ) $ 26,473 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 31,892 33,479 97,959 98,383 Amortization 8,538 8,771 25,605 26,554 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (1,660 ) (2,504 ) (12,056 ) (8,911 ) Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 128 293 373 488 Dividends from unconsolidated entities — — 526 — (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,254 ) 2,668 Goodwill impairment charge — — 104,580 — Other, net (639 ) 1,002 381 (1,147 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable (12,613 ) (9,079 ) 74,994 (32,563 ) Insurance receivable — — — — Income tax refunds receivable, reimbursable to seller — 735 7,687 735 Inventories (2,904 ) (11,899 ) (11,339 ) 3,557 Contract assets 1,753 (14,339 ) 9,589 (52,205 ) Right-of-use assets 7,446 7,153 21,829 21,050 Accounts payable (5,817 ) 25,602 13,030 12,111 Accrued interest payable (6,819 ) (7,703 ) (7,559 ) (7,840 ) Accrued compensation 325 7,397 (5,559 ) 12,098 Advances on contracts 7,639 (646 ) (5,987 ) (13,997 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,403 ) (7,048 ) (21,498 ) (20,554 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (6,242 ) (8,842 ) (27,829 ) (36,700 ) Other assets and liabilities (3,083 ) 1,020 8,984 16,550 Net cash provided by operating activities 13,422 33,220 131,161 46,750 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (39,854 ) (40,861 ) (101,645 ) (109,507 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 1,698 5,470 8,289 15,512 Expenditures for intangible assets (47 ) (155 ) (147 ) (287 ) Proceeds from note receivable — — 8,605 6,400 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts 8,572 (86 ) 13,571 (1,064 ) Payments for settlements of interest rate swaps (463 ) — (2,586 ) — Other investing activities, net 67 48 220 181 Net cash used by investing activities (30,027 ) (35,584 ) (73,693 ) (88,765 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 308 206 277 4,650 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 54,468 41,950 159,429 507,468 Reductions (45,970 ) (38,870 ) (198,831 ) (452,351 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (4,841 ) (9 ) (4,841 ) (3,103 ) Sale (purchase) of noncontrolling interests — — 1,901 — Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (119 ) (101 ) (1,817 ) (3,273 ) Payment of contingent consideration — (734 ) (6,915 ) (734 ) Deferred financing costs — — — (7,828 ) Other financing activities, net — — — (601 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 3,846 2,442 (50,797 ) 44,228 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (3,011 ) (2,262 ) (8,762 ) (1,779 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (15,770 ) (2,184 ) (2,091 ) 434 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 100,807 82,287 87,128 79,669 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 85,037 $ 80,103 $ 85,037 $ 80,103





HARSCO CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 264,717 $ 22,117 $ 269,901 $ 27,630 Harsco Clean Earth 222,197 17,315 200,484 9,893 Corporate — (9,309 ) — (10,602 ) Consolidated Totals $ 486,914 $ 30,123 $ 470,385 $ 26,921 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 804,367 $ 63,931 $ 800,433 $ 83,788 Harsco Clean Earth 616,396 (95,650 ) 585,891 20,457 Corporate — (27,413 ) — (31,941 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,420,763 $ (59,132 ) $ 1,386,324 $ 72,304





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations as reported $ 0.01 $ 0.06 $ (1.43 ) $ 0.15 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) (a) 0.01 — (0.01 ) 0.07 Corporate strategic costs (b) — 0.02 — 0.04 Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge (c) — — 1.32 — Harsco Environmental segment severance (d) — (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs (e) 0.01 — 0.03 — Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (f) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Taxes on above unusual items (g) — — (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense 0.02 (i) 0.07 (0.14 ) 0.22 (i) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (h) 0.08 0.08 0.23 0.24 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.15 $ 0.09 $ 0.47 (i)

(a) Costs incurred at Corporate to amend the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facilities, partially offset by income recognized related to a gain on the repurchase of $25.0 million of Senior Notes, (Q3 2022 of $1.1 million pre-tax expense; nine months 2022 $0.5 million pre-tax income) and costs at Corporate associated with amending the Company's existing Senior Secured Credit Facilities to establish a New Term Loan the proceeds of which were used to repay in full the outstanding Term Loan A and Term Loan B, to extend the maturity date of the Revolving Credit Facility and to increase certain levels set forth in the total net leverage ratio covenant (Q3 2021 $0.2 million pre-tax; nine months 2021 $5.5 million pre-tax)

(b) Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies. The nine months ended 2022 included the relocation of the Company's headquarters (Q3 2022 $0.3 million pre-tax; nine months 2022 $0.1 million pre-tax) and the nine months ended 2021 included the divestiture of the Harsco Rail segment (Q3 2021 $1.5 million pre-tax; nine months 2021 $3.2 million pre-tax).

(c) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in the Harsco Clean Earth segment (nine months 2022 $104.6 million pre-tax).

(d) Adjustment to prior year severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q3 2021 and nine months 2021 $0.9 million pre-tax).

(e) Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Clean Earth segment (Q3 2022 $1.1 million pre-tax; nine months 2022 $2.5 million pre-tax).

(f) Adjustment to contingent consideration related to the acquisition of the Harsco Clean Earth segment (Q3 2022 and nine months 2022 $0.8 million pre-tax income).

(g) Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect at the time the unusual item is recorded, except for unusual items from countries where no tax benefit can be realized, in which case a zero percent tax rate is used.

(h) Acquisition amortization expense was $7.7 million pre-tax and $23.4 million pre-tax for Q3 2022 and the nine months 2022, respectively, and after-tax was $6.0 million and $18.4 million for Q3 2022 and the nine months 2022, respectively. Acquisition amortization expense was $8.0 million pre-tax and $24.3 million pre-tax for Q3 2021 and the nine months 2021, respectively, and after-tax was $6.4 million and $19.4 million for Q3 2021 and the nine months 2021, respectively.

(i) Does not total due to rounding.



HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)



Projected Three Months

Ending December 31 Projected Twelve Months

Ending December 31 2022 2022 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.19 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.62 ) $ (1.52 ) Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge — — 1.32 1.32 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs — — 0.04 0.04 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) — — (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Taxes on above unusual items — — (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, including acquisition amortization expense (0.19 ) (0.10 ) (0.32 ) (0.22 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.08 0.08 0.30 0.30 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.12 ) (b) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.08

(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment.

(b) Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated Totals Three Months Ended September 30, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 22,117 $ 17,315 $ (9,309 ) $ 30,123 Corporate strategic costs — — 346 346 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs — 1,092 — 1,092 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments — (827 ) — (827 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 22,117 17,580 (8,963 ) 30,734 Depreciation 26,772 4,576 544 31,892 Amortization 1,619 6,071 — 7,690 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,508 $ 28,227 $ (8,419 ) $ 70,316 Revenues as reported $ 264,717 $ 222,197 $ 486,914 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.1 % 12.7 % 14.4 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 27,630 $ 9,893 $ (10,602 ) $ 26,921 Corporate strategic costs — — 1,489 1,489 Harsco Environmental Segment severance costs (900 ) — — (900 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 26,730 9,893 (9,113 ) 27,510 Depreciation 27,179 4,576 491 32,246 Amortization 1,997 6,033 — 8,030 Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,906 $ 20,502 $ (8,622 ) $ 67,786 Revenues as reported $ 269,901 $ 200,484 $ 470,385 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.7 % 10.2 % 14.4 %





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AS REPORTED BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)



(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Harsco Clean Earth Corporate Consolidated Totals Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 63,931 $ (95,650 ) $ (27,413 ) $ (59,132 ) Corporate strategic costs — — 128 128 Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge — 104,580 — 104,580 Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs — 2,540 — 2,540 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment — (827 ) — (827 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 63,931 10,643 (27,285 ) 47,289 Depreciation 82,311 14,213 1,435 97,959 Amortization 5,161 18,277 — 23,438 Adjusted EBITDA 151,403 43,133 (25,850 ) 168,686 Revenues as reported $ 804,367 $ 616,396 $ 1,420,763 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.8 % 7.0 % 11.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021: Operating income (loss) as reported $ 83,788 $ 20,457 $ (31,941 ) $ 72,304 Corporate strategic costs — — 3,170 3,170 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs (900 ) — — (900 ) Operating income (loss) excluding unusual items 82,888 20,457 (28,771 ) 74,574 Depreciation 78,446 14,818 1,468 94,732 Amortization 6,080 18,179 — 24,259 Adjusted EBITDA 167,414 53,454 (27,303 ) 193,565 Revenues as reported $ 800,433 $ 585,891 $ 1,386,324 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 20.9 % 9.1 % 14.0 %





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,427 $ 7,304 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 128 293 Income tax (benefit) expense 9,376 7,816 Defined benefit pension income (2,118 ) (3,887 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,511 198 Interest expense 19,751 15,741 Interest income (952 ) (544 ) Depreciation 31,892 32,246 Amortization 7,690 8,030 Corporate strategic costs 346 1,489 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs — (900 ) Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs 1,092 — Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment (827 ) — Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,316 $ 67,786





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (110,352 ) $ 17,401 Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 373 488 Income tax (benefit) expense 7,482 14,714 Defined benefit pension income (6,775 ) (11,777 ) Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 894 5,506 Interest expense 51,535 47,640 Interest income (2,289 ) (1,668 ) Depreciation 97,959 94,732 Amortization 23,438 24,259 Corporate strategic costs 128 3,170 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs — (900 ) Harsco Clean Earth segment goodwill impairment charge 104,580 — Harsco Clean Earth segment severance costs 2,540 — Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustments (827 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 168,686 $ 193,565





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (a)

(Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending

December 31 Projected Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 2022 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations (13 ) (5 ) (124 ) (116 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax (income) expense — — 8 7 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 1 1 2 2 Net interest 22 21 71 71 Defined benefit pension income (2 ) (2 ) (8 ) (8 ) Depreciation and amortization 39 39 161 161 Unusual items: Harsco Clean Earth goodwill impairment — — 105 105 Harsco Clean Earth Segment severance costs — — 3 3 Harsco Clean Earth segment contingent consideration adjustment — — (1 ) (1 ) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 47 $ 54 $ 216 (b) $ 223 (b)

(a) Excludes Harsco Rail Segment

(b) Does not total due to rounding.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,422 $ 33,220 131,161 $ 46,750 Less capital expenditures (39,854 ) (40,861 ) (101,645 ) (109,507 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (47 ) (155 ) (147 ) (287 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 920 1,185 1,428 2,983 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 1,698 5,470 8,289 15,512 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 758 784 1,854 18,788 Harsco Rail free cash flow deficit/(benefit) (8,161 ) 2,089 30,827 31,837 Free cash flow $ (31,264 ) $ 1,732 $ 71,767 $ 6,076

(a) Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner’s share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements.

(b) Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment.

(c) Expenditures directly related to the Company's acquisition and divestiture transactions and costs at Corporate associated with certain debt refinancing transactions.





HARSCO CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) (a)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2022 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 206 $ 221 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (120 ) (125 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 2 2 Plus transaction-related expenditures 2 2 Free cash flow 90 100

(a) Excludes former Harsco Rail Segment

