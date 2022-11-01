US$ 465 Bn Sales of Paper Packaging Materials Is Expected Owing To The Rising Consumer Awareness About Environmental Issues : Report Fact.MR

Paris, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that worldwide demand for paper packaging materials is forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% and reach US$ 465 billion by 2032.



Paper packaging is a flexible and economical solution to store, transport, and preserve a variety of products. It can also be modified to match the needs of customers and any specifications for a particular product. Paper packaging has several advantages over other types of packaging, including lightweight, biodegradable, and recyclable. The market for paper packaging materials is being driven by rigorous restrictions by various environmental protection authorities and growing consumer awareness about sustainable packaging options. The demand for low-cost packaging alternatives such as bags, pouches, cellulose, and others is rising as a result of the growing population.

A variety of end-use applications now call for environmentally safe and sustainable packaging materials as a result of recent breakthroughs in the packaging sector. This is a significant aspect influencing the development of the market for paper packaging materials.

Many retail stores employ packaging materials to keep food fresh and maintain its nutritional content. High market growth is anticipated as a result of a rise in the number of people buying groceries, including frozen and chilled foods. Food that has been packaged is ideal for convenience, barrier and contamination protection, and portion control, among other things. Food safety concerns are addressed through sustainable packaging, which guards against chemical contamination and food-borne illnesses while reducing food waste and loss.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global paper packaging materials market is valued at US$ 260 billion in 2022.

Market in Canada is projected to progress at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Sales of paper bags & sacks are anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Market in Germany is set to evolve at a CAGR of 5.5% through 2032.

Key Segments of Paper Packaging Materials Industry Research

By Product : Liquid Packaging Cartons Paper Bags & Sacks Corrugated Containers & Packaging Folding Boxes & Cases Others

By End User : Food & Beverages Healthcare Industrial Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Key market participants are boosting their investments in innovative and specialized packaging solutions through increased R&D plans.

For instance :

Smurfit Kappa and Wildlife Fund Combia have partnered to enhance forestry conservation and increase the use of recyclable papers.



Key Companies Profiled

Stora Enso Oyj

WestRock Company

Hood Packaging Corporation

DS Smith PLC

Holmen AB

Georgia-Pacific LLC

BillerudKorsnäs AB

International Paper Company

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Mondi Group plc

Napco National

Oji Holdings Corporation

Smurfit Kappa Group plc



Winning Strategy

Key market participants engage in captive consumption of paper packaging materials used by a variety of end-user businesses, including the chemical industry and consumer goods industry that produces tablecloths, flatware, and cups. To expand their product range with superior product attributes to suit the escalating industry demand, leading companies heavily engage in R&D. To achieve a competitive edge, several market participants also partner with R&D firms.

For instance,

Testronix introduced premium next-generation packaging testing equipment. The testing equipment from Testronix is renowned for its high level of technology and build quality. Testronix and its highly qualified team of engineers have been able to create the newest technological instruments to service paper and packaging industries thanks to extensive research and development efforts.





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global paper packaging materials market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (liquid packaging cartons, paper bags & sacks, corrugated containers & packaging, folding boxes & cases, others) and end user (food & beverages, healthcare, industrial, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

