Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on neurological wellness, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the market opens.



Dane C. Andreeff, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeffrey S. Mathiesen, Chief Financial Officer will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an expanded business update regarding Helius’ progress and plans surrounding the U.S. commercialization of PoNS® as follows:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Register* (Audio Only): Click Here Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k92nxahw

The webcast will be archived under the Newsroom section of the Company’s investor relations website.

About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using non-implantable platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to compensate and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS®). For more information, visit www.heliusmedical.com.

About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy

The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS) is an innovative non-surgical medical device, inclusive of a controller and mouthpiece, which delivers electrical stimulation to the surface of the tongue to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from multiple sclerosis (“MS”) and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only. Helius is advancing PoNS post-approval research in MS through a recently launched Therapeutic Experience Program (TEP) designed to partner with neurologists and neurorehabilitation therapists at 10-12 US centers of excellence, who express an interest in becoming “early adopters” of PoNS therapy. For more information visit www.ponstherapy.com to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com