Global Bone Cement Market Report 2022 to 2027: Players Include DJO, Stryker, Arthrex, Tecres and Heraeus Holding

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bone Cement Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, global bone cement market is growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2027, aided by the heightening applications of bone cement in the healthcare industry to improve the recovery of patients from chronic fractures or bone injuries.



Bone cement is a compound which has a strong mechanical interlocking system that support artificial joints. It is extensively used in the medical field to improve the outcomes of orthopaedic and trauma surgeries by filling up irregular surfaces of bones. Available in injectable form, bone cement is minimally invasive and poses low risk of bone damage which makes it unique and reliable. The increasing inclination towards less-invasive treatment procedures for greater safety is propelling the market growth for bone cement.



The growing prevalence of bone injuries due to the increasing popularity of sporting and adventure-related activities is bolstering the demand for bone cement. Fractures such as kyphoplasty and arthroplasty are witnessing a surge, owing to the increasing geriatric population and ill-effects of busy and hectic lifestyles on bones. Moreover, the increasing awareness, pertaining to the urgent treatment and fast recovery of bones, is further increasing the demand for bone cement across healthcare units.



Over the forecast period, the bone cement market dynamics are likely to be guided by the increasing healthcare expenditure across the emerging economies, rising health awareness, increasing disposable income, and favourable government regulations aimed towards augmenting patient outcomes. Moreover, the escalating demand for bone cement in trauma surgical procedures is another crucial market bolstering factor.



The growing research and development activities by the major biotechnological companies aimed towards improving the quality of bone cement are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market in the coming years.



In geographical terms, North America accounts for a significant share in the bone cement market. The considerable healthcare expenditure across the United States, coupled with the high standard of living in the country is driving the market growth. Favourable medical reimbursement policies of governments in the region are likely to provide impetus to the market in the forecast period. Moreover, the well-established healthcare system in the region, with world-class hospitals and surgical centres is another crucial factor propelling the demand for bone cement.

