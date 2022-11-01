DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

| Source: Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc

London, UNITED KINGDOM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc  
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69  
Net Asset Values  
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:  
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022£34.51m 
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022£34.51m 
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):49,332,720 
   
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2022 was:  
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*69.96p 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*69.96p 
   
Ordinary share price 52.20p 
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(25.38%) 
   
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/10/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period. 
    
    
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio 
1Cash and other net current assets14.79% 
2Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)12.00% 
3Hargreaves Services Plc 8.14% 
4Flowtech Fluidpower Plc8.04% 
5Centaur Media Plc7.38% 
6Volex Plc6.65% 
7DigitalBox plc6.00% 
8Ramsdens Holdings Plc5.69% 
9Synectics Plc5.57% 
10National World Plc5.11% 
11Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.65% 
12Equals Group Plc4.59% 
13Adept Technology Group Plc 3.75% 
14Tactus Holdings Limited3.32% 
15Theworks.co.uk Plc2.01% 
16Norman Broadbent Plc1.36% 
17Real Good Food Company Plc0.20% 
 Other0.75% 
 Total100.00% 