DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022 £34.51m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 31 October 2022 £34.51m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 49,332,720

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 31 October 2022 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 69.96p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 69.96p

Ordinary share price 52.20p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (25.38%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 31/10/2022 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Cash and other net current assets 14.79%

2 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 12.00%

3 Hargreaves Services Plc 8.14%

4 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 8.04%

5 Centaur Media Plc 7.38%

6 Volex Plc 6.65%

7 DigitalBox plc 6.00%

8 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 5.69%

9 Synectics Plc 5.57%

10 National World Plc 5.11%

11 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.65%

12 Equals Group Plc 4.59%

13 Adept Technology Group Plc 3.75%

14 Tactus Holdings Limited 3.32%

15 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.01%

16 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.36%

17 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.20%

Other 0.75%