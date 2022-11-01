Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Research Report 2022 to 2028: Players Include Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips, General Electric and Samsung Electronics

Dublin, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging Market Research and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, as well as the growing geriatric population, are anticipated to propel the growth of the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market.

Further, the rising burden of diseases caused by aging is increasing the demand for disease screening, and so is the demand for a minimally invasive and non-invasive diagnostic procedure, which has increased the demand for 3D vascular ultrasound imaging.

In addition, the rising of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent morbidity or mortality, as well as increased adoption rates of preventive healthcare techniques, are projected to have a significant positive impact on the number of 3D vascular ultrasound imaging processes in developed and developing economies. However, the high cost of the treatment and availability of various low-cost alternative treatments will be restraining the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19 on global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market. Its reduced application in obstetrics, gynecology, musculoskeletal, and others as a result of healthcare resources being reserved for COVID-19 patients has a negative impact on the studied market.

However, for the screening, monitoring, and diagnosis of COVID-19 patients, healthcare providers are launching the potential of ultrasound diagnosis, primarily for point-of-care (POC) applications.

For instance, in November 2020, GE Healthcare expanded AI, digital, and imaging solutions where it introduced a part of new intelligently efficient solutions, including the LOGIQ E10 Series, ultrasound systems that use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver workflow productivity during the COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, these developments will create an opportunity for the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmental Outlook

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is segmented based on application, type, and end-user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into fetal cardiac, vascular imaging, obstetrics/ gynecology, and others (musculoskeletal, internal medicine, ophthalmology). Based on components, the market is segmented into handheld and cart/trolley. Further on the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC).

The hospitals segment are projected to hold a significant share in the global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging market

Among end-users, the hospitals segment is estimated to have a significant share in the 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market attributing to the factors such as increasing demand for advanced ultrasound imaging techniques, as well as the incorporation of surgical suits with highly developed 3D ultrasound imaging technologies.

Some developed nations such as the US and UK have seen a significant increase in demand for these techniques in teaching hospitals as compared to general or specialty hospitals. However, emerging countries in Asia-Pacific have seen a significant increase in the number of new hospitals. This is because multinational healthcare service providers have entered the market. Therefore, Rapidly increasing competition and increased demand for world-class healthcare services are supposed to propel segment growth in the coming years.

Regional Outlooks

The global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is projected to have a significant share in the 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market due to factors such as an increase in the number of healthcare providers, government and private funding for R&D in ultrasound imaging, and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases. Moreover, rapidly increasing technological advancements, aided by the adoption of trusted associations, are anticipated to accelerate the North American 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market. However, the market's expansion is being inhibited by stringent FDA regulations.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow significantly in the global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging market during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to have considerable CAGR in the global 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising awareness regarding early diagnosis among the Asia-Pacific population. In comparison to other countries, China is estimated to dominate the Asia-Pacific market due to its large population and increased number of hospitals and diagnostic centers.

The region is also likely to capture huge growth opportunities in merging countries by adopting advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, and analytics for the 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market. However, the high cost and technical limitations associated with the systems lack of reimbursement policies, and increased regulatory burden are the factors restraining the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

Market Players Outlook

The key players of the 3D vascular ultrasound imaging market include Carestream Health, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Co, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd among others. The market players are considerably contributing to the market growth by the adoption of various strategies including mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, to stay competitive in the market.

The Report Covers

Market value data analysis of 2020 and forecast to 2027.

Annualized market revenues ($ million) for each market segment.

Country-wise analysis of major geographical regions.

Key companies operating in the global 3D Vascular Ultrasound Imaging market

Based on the availability of data, information related to new product launches, and relevant news is also available in the report.

Analysis of business strategies by identifying the key market segments positioned for strong growth in the future.

Analysis of market entry and market expansion strategies.

Competitive strategies by identifying 'who-stands-where in the market.

