|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|Settlement Date
|11/04/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|2,900
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|94.786
|/
|6.380
|Total Number of Bids Received
|11
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|4,400
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|94.786
|/
|6.380
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|94.850
|/
|6.330
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|94.786
|/
|6.380
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|94.827
|/
|6.350
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.850
|/
|6.330
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|94.734
|/
|6.420
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|94.795
|/
|6.370
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.52
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415
