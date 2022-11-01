Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 24 0415
Settlement Date 11/04/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 2,900
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 94.786/6.380
Total Number of Bids Received 11
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 4,400
Total Number of Successful Bids 10
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 10
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 94.786/6.380
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 94.850/6.330
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 94.786/6.380
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 94.827/6.350
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 94.850/6.330
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 94.734/6.420
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 94.795/6.370
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.52