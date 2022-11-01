Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in November 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Jushi’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:

Business of Cannabis New York is being held on November 3, 2022. Andreas “Dre” Neumann, Chief Creative Director, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Profiling the Modern Cannabis Consumer” on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET in the Hosack Hall Conference Room at New York Academy of Medicine located at 1216 5 th Avenue, New York, New York. For more information on the event, please click here.





11 th Annual MJBizCon 2022 is being held from November 15-18, 2022.



Julian Scaff, Director of Experience Design, is scheduled to attend the MJBiz Marketing Forum and participate in a panel discussion entitled, “The Keys to Omnichannel Marketing Strategy Success” on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Additionally, Sean Luse, Senior Director, Commercial Operations, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “How I Sold My Company: Real Life M&A Stories” at the MJBiz Finance Forum at 3:15 p.m. PT that same day. The MJBiz Marketing Forum and MJBizFinance Forum are taking place at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort at 3000 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on the event and pre-show forums, please click here. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Market Talks - Mid-Atlantic and Florida” on Friday, November 18, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. PT at the Las Vegas Convention Centre located at 3150 Paradise Road, Las Vegas, Nevada. To register for the event, please click here. Additionally, management will host one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.



CannaVest West Institutional Capital Forum is being held from November 16-17, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Investing in Multi-State Operators: A Look at Business Plans, Operating Models & Future Expansion Opportunities” on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. PT at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Please click here for more information on the forum, which is being held in conjunction with MJBizCon.



For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at investors@jushico.com .

